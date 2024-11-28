Sterling Bank Confam Jara 2.0 Rewards Every Banking Moment with Big Wins

Share

LAGOS Nigeria — In a bold move that reinforces its position as the one-customer bank, Sterling Bank has unveiled Confam Jara 2.0; an extraordinary reward campaign that will see over ₦40 million in prizes awarded to customers nationwide. The program marks a significant expansion of the bank’s customer appreciation initiatives, rewarding transactions across Sterling debit cards, OneBank, and *822# USSD platforms.

This is a sequel to its highly successful customer promotion campaign earlier this year, which ran from June to September and culminated in a grand prize giveaway of an iPhone 15. The Confam Jara 2.0 introduces a comprehensive reward structure that will see weekly airtime rewards to 125 top transacting customers, while monthly draws will reward 51 customers with cash prizes – including a grand prize of ₦1,000,000 and fifty ₦50,000 rewards. Quarterly selections will award inverters to three customers, culminating in a special draw where 300 customers will receive ₦25,000 gift vouchers.

Speaking on the initiative, Edward Ogunmekan, Chief Growth Officer at Sterling Bank, said: “Confam Jara 2.0 transforms everyday banking into rewarding experiences for our customers. This program demonstrates our commitment to making banking more rewarding while ensuring accessibility through multiple transaction channels.”

“The scale of rewards and simplified participation requirements reflect our understanding of customer needs,” Ogunmekan added. “Whether through digital channels or USSD, every transaction brings our customers closer to these significant rewards.”

John Obichie, Group Head, Personal Banking at Sterling Bank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to customer appreciation: “The overwhelming success of our previous Confam Jara campaign showed us how much our customers value being recognized and rewarded for their loyalty. With Confam Jara 2.0, we’re not just continuing this tradition – we’re amplifying it significantly. Our customers can expect more frequent wins, bigger rewards, and an even more exciting banking experience. This campaign is our way of saying ‘thank you’ while encouraging the adoption of our convenient banking channels. Every transaction, no matter how small, is a step closer to winning something extraordinary.”

Participation requires only five monthly transactions through any of Sterling Bank’s platforms – debit cards, OneBank, or *822# USSD.

The campaign runs through December 2024 to May 2025, with draws conducted monthly and quarterly, and a final special selection. Customers can visit sterling.ng/rewards to learn more about the program and how to get rewarded.

About Sterling Bank:

Sterling Bank is a leading financial institution committed to driving innovation and progress in Nigeria. With a focus on fostering economic growth and development, Sterling Bank invests in cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships to propel Nigeria forward in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Share

Please follow and like us: