Sterling Bank Champions Collective Action For Nigeria’s Renewable Energy Transition

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of Sterling Bank Limited, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, has urged stakeholders in the renewable energy industry to explore ways to accelerate action in the sector.

He gave the charge in his address at the colloquium organised by the bank with the theme: “Beyond The Grid; Unlocking New Frontiers in Renewable Energy,” according to a statement on Friday.

The premier colloquium, held in Lagos, the statement explained, aimed to identify priority areas for action to increase energy access and drive economic growth in the quest to attain a one trillion-dollar economy.

The CEO, represented by Group Executive, Corporate & Investment Banking, Sterling Bank, Dele Faseemo, explained that the bank will be paying closer attention to policy actions in two or three key priority areas, especially regulation and financing.

He noted that by focusing on these areas, the bank can do more to drive progress and expand access to energy, which he described as essential for supporting economic growth and overall development.

In a keynote address titled Scaling Electrification in Nigeria, The REA Impact, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Dr Abba Aliyu, spoke on the vision, mission and mandate of the agency.

He noted that Nigeria requires about $26 billion to address its energy deficit. He said the energy transition in Nigeria is a strategic shift towards achieving universal, reliable and sustainable energy access by integrating the grid, mini-grid and off-grid technologies while aligning with national development and climate goals.

The CEO, who was represented by his Senior Advisor, Mr Abba Hayatudden, said: “REA is strategically expanding and optimising channels to accelerate the adoption and sustainable growth of renewable energy across the country in the areas of value chain development, regulation enhancement, funding windows, alternative resources and technical standardisation.”

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, commended Sterling Bank for convening the conversation on renewable energy.

He stated that the Federal Government placed renewable energy and rural electrification at the heart of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister, represented by Assistant Director, Renewable and Rural Power Access, Ministry of Power, Engr Samuel Ayangeaor, said: “The Federal Ministry of Power has continued to expand electricity access to underserved communities in a bid to drive economic growth, foster industrial activity and create jobs across the nation.”

In his goodwill message, Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Biodun Ogunleye, noted that the current administration is implementing the most ambitious energy transformation ever undertaken.

He highlighted the state’s efforts in renewable energy and sustainability, including the two-gigawatt Lagos grid-scale solar project.

The CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Mrs Olapeju Ibekwe, emphasised the need for collective action. She urged participants not to allow the day’s deliberations to end as mere conversations or points documented in a communique.

Instead, she encouraged everyone to leverage the strength of their networks, act with intention, and remain focused on delivering meaningful impact.

“The colloquium featured two panel sessions on financing and scaling green energy solutions in Africa, among others.

