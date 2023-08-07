Sterling Bank CEO buys additional N168m worth of Sterling Financial Holdings shares

Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Bank and NonExecutive Director of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc has acquired an additional 50 million shares worth N168 million in the company. In a notice of Directors Dealings signed by Company Secretary, Temitayo Adegoke, and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the acquisition of 50 million shares represents 0.17 per cent of the company’s total outstanding shares of the company.

With the acquisition, Suleiman has increased his number of direct shares from 262,668,608 units as of June 2023, to 312,668,608 units or 1.09 per cent. The notice signed by Adegoke on August 3, 2023, indicated that the transaction was done the same day. The 50 million units of SterlingNG shares were bought at N3.36 per share.