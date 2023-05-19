Sterling Bank Canvasses Cutting-edge Solutions For Nigeria’s Healthcare

Chairman of the board of Sterling Bank, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, has said that the bank has taken major strides to solve some of the challenges of the nation’s healthcare sector by partnering with providers to innovate and improve access and the delivery of care in the country.

This was disclosed in a speech given at the 50th anniversary celebration of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital held recently in Edo state. In a presentation titled, “Revolutionizing Healthcare Access in Nigeria: Exploring Cutting-Edge Financial Models,” Mr. Ighodalo submitted that Sterling’s intervention in the healthcare sector is a component of the bank’s HEART of Sterling strategy which focuses investments on the Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation sectors of the Nigerian economy.

According to the Sterling Bank Chairman: “The bank is working with sub-nationals to design workable health- care schemes, invest in technology, and scale their health insurance propositions, ensuring coverage for the most vulnerable, while jump starting the journey to the larger pools of funds that will be required to fully finance the healthcare supply chain.”