Sterling Bank Backs Health, Tourism, Creative Enterprise

Sterling Bank Ltd has furthered its commitment to health, wellbeing, and sustainable economic development through its participation in “The Art of Wellbeing” experience, held recently at ISIMI Lagos.

According to a press release, the curated wellness experience convened leaders from the public and private sectors, wellness advocates, and creatives to examine the intersection of wellbeing, tourism, and the creative economy, with a focus on investment opportunities and sector growth.

The event was attended by Sterling Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abubakar Suleiman, Elizabeth Johnson, Founder of Medical Tourism Africa & Thryvv Wellness Platform, alongside senior representatives of the Lagos State Government, including Emmanuel Benson Okwuokenyen, Deputy Director, Research and Development, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Damilola Ayinde-Marshal, Esq., Special Assistant to the Governor on Tourism, and Dr. Joachim Adenusi, CEO & Co-founder of Peerless.

Addressing the participants, Abubakar Suleiman stated: “As a community, we must begin to view wellbeing through the lens of an economic infrastructure. When physical and mental health are prioritised, productivity improves, healthcare costs decline, workforce participation expands, and entire value chains within tourism, hospitality, and the creative economy become more competitive and investable.”

The day-long programme, cocreated with Thryvv Wellness, featured wellness pods, creative installations, mindfulness sessions, fitness activities, and a farm-to-table culinary experience, all set within ISIMI Lagos’ nature-focused environment.

The experience also highlighted Lagos’ growing profile as a destination for experiential tourism and underscored the importance of collaboration between policymakers, private sector institutions, and creative communities in building a resilient tourism and lifestyle economy.

Commenting on the strategic importance of the initiative, Abiola Adelana, Head, Tourism and Creative Arts Business, Sterling Bank, said: “We recognise the capacity of health and the creative ecosystem to unlock sustainable economic value.

This initiative aligns with our commitment to supporting sectors that improve quality of life while creating scalable opportunities across wellness, tourism, and hospitality.