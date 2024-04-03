Sterling Bank, Afreximbank Debut Tradelink To Boost Supply Chain Financing

Sterling Bank, one of the leading commercial banks in Nigeria and a member of Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, in partnership with the Africa Export-Import Bank and Woodhall Capital, has launched AFREXIMBANK Tradelink, a new and innovative digital solution for supply chain financing in Nigeria. According to a press release, the innovation, launched under the aegis of the Africa Trade Gateway (ATG), aims to provide banks across the continent with the tools to gather market information, connect buyers and sellers across the continent, and facilitate payments in local currencies across African countries.

The launch event, held in Lagos, makes Sterling Bank the pioneer bank for Nigeria. The statement said: “This partnership between AFREXIMBANK and Sterling Bank is a unique and innovative arrangement that leverages the complementary strengths of both institutions to provide a comprehensive, market leading solution to Nigerian corporations and their suppliers. Under the partnership arrangement, USD and EUR financing is provided by AFREXIMBANK, and NGN financing is provided by Sterling Bank. Suppliers to Nigerian corporates can thus benefit from financing in both local and foreign currency, as per their requirements.”