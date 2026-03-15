Stereotype: Hausa Community Begins Sit-At-Home Protest In Auchi

The Hausa community in Auchi, Edo State, has begun a sit-at-home protest amid growing concerns over insecurity caused by incessant kidnappings in Edo North and other parts of the state.

According to Chief Bawa Muhammed, one of the leaders of the Arewa people in Auchi, the sit-at-home protest was necessary to address what he described as unjust prosecution and the stereotype that sees every Northerner as a kidnapper.

In a statement made available to journalists, he called for calm, vigilance, and cooperation among residents of Auchi, noting that criminal activities are often carried out by a small minority whose actions tend to be highly visible. He emphasized that the majority of people from Northern Nigeria living in Auchi are law-abiding residents seeking better opportunities.

Chief Muhammed explained that many Northerners residing in the town are economic migrants who have moved to Auchi in search of safety and improved livelihoods, with some also fleeing violence in parts of Northern Nigeria.

He stressed that the presence of a few criminal elements should not define the broader Northern community, many of whom have lived peacefully in Auchi for years due to the town’s welcoming and accommodating nature.

However, he emphasized the need for collective action in addressing security concerns, calling on both the host community and residents from the North to work together in identifying and isolating individuals involved in criminal activities.

“Criminals often live and move quietly among law-abiding citizens,” he stated, adding that vigilance and cooperation from all residents are necessary to ensure such individuals do not operate freely within the community.

Chief Muhammed further noted that ensuring public safety is a shared responsibility and urged residents to remain united, maintain mutual respect, and support efforts aimed at preventing criminality from taking root in their neighborhoods.