Steps To Creating Home Facial Treatment

It is very easy to do a facial at home following the simple steps given below. Having a facial treatments once in 15 days helps to improve complexion, increases blood circulation, rejuvenates the skin and relieves tension.

Your skin will feel refreshed and more alive naturally. Before doing a facial, keep all the ingredients ready, tie your hair back and then start.

Step 1: Cleanse the Skin The first step is to cleanse your skin with a cleanser formulated for your skin type.

Step 2: Exfoliate There are several ways to exfoliate your skin. You can also try this simple 3-step method: A. Apply a gentle exfoliating facial scrub in a circular motion on your face.

B. Using your fingers, concentrate on the areas around your nose and forehead or if you have combination skin, work harder on the areas that tend to be “greasy.”

C. Use a soft washcloth soaked in warm water to rinse your face. The washcloth itself acts as a natural exfoliant. Try super soft bamboo baby washcloths. See a list of the best scrubs for your skin type or make your own using brown or white sugar mixed in with extra virgin coconut oil.

Step 3: Steam There are several ways to steam your face. You can fill your sink with warm water, dip a washcloth in and press to your face, repeating 2-3 times or you can take it further finding out how to Do a Teapot Facial.

Step 4: Apply a Mask For oily skin, use a clay-based face mask. For dry skin, go for a hydrating gel or cream mask. Apply the mask, avoiding the areas around the eyes. Keep it on for 10-20 minutes.

Step 5: Moisturizer Smooth on a soothing, basic moisturiser over your face and neck. Note: After care – Facials treatment

•Do not undertake any other facial skincare treatments within 48 hours of having a Facial.

•Do not apply perfume or perfumed products to treated area within 48 hours of having a Facial.

•Stay away from direct sunlight/sunbeds and heat e.g. Saunas for 48 hours after having a Facial.

•Do not apply any other exfoliating skincare products for 72 hours after having a Facial.

•Keep make-up and other skincare products to a minimum for 24 hours after having a Facial.

•For long term results, use the prescribed products for home care and book in for treatments monthly.