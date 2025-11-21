Stephanie Linus Demands Action on Church Attacks

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Stephanie Linus has raised fresh concerns over the increasing wave of attacks on Christian communities in Northern Nigeria, urging citizens and government authorities to confront the situation with urgency and courage.

In a message shared on her social media page, Linus condemned the persistent violence faced by worshippers in several northern states, describing the situation as a growing threat that is no longer confined to one region. According to her, the attacks have been ongoing for years but are often downplayed or denied, leaving affected communities without the attention or assistance they desperately need.

Linus stressed that the silence surrounding these incidents has emboldened those behind the assaults. “Evil thrives when good people refuse to speak up,” she warned, noting that the disturbing video she posted represents only a small portion of the daily reality faced by Christians in the North.

She highlighted the role of technology in documenting these incidents, explaining that video evidence has become a critical tool in revealing the true extent of the violence—footage that might otherwise never reach the public.

The filmmaker also called for immediate support for churches across Nigeria, emphasizing the need for stronger security measures, protective tools, and increased awareness. She appealed to both citizens and authorities to stop ignoring the issue and instead take firm steps to defend communities whose lives and faith practices are under constant attack.

Linus urged the government to respond decisively, noting that the safety of worshippers, the survival of local communities, and the nation’s commitment to religious freedom all hang in the balance.

Her message has sparked conversations online, with many Nigerians echoing her call for transparency, action, and better protection for vulnerable religious groups.