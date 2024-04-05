Stephanie Linus Becomes ‘First Black Recipient’ Of Lennox K Prize For Excellence In Medicine

Nollywood Actress, Stephanie Linus, has been awarded the Lennox K. Black International Prize for Excellence in Medicine at the Thomas Jefferson University in the United States, making her the first black recipient of the Prize. The prize celebrates excellence in medical innovation and contribution to health and medicine globally. According to a statement, the “achievement highlights her dedication to societal well-being and marks her as the first Black recipient of this distinguished award.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the movie producer shared photos of herself and her husband, Linus Idahosa, at the award ceremony. Linus expressed her gratitude and reaffirmed her commitment to using her platform for social good. “l am beyond humbled and exhilarated to announce that have been awarded the prestigious Lennox K. Black International Prize for Excellence in Medicine by Thomas Jefferson University,” she wrote. “This honour is not only a recognition of my journey but a celebration of our collective efforts in activism and making a tangible social impact.

“It’s a reminder that together, we can confront challenges, spark significant changes, and heal communities. This award belongs to each of you who has supported, believed, and walked this path with me. “Let’s continue to use our voices and actions to improve society. A heartfelt thank you to Thomas Jefferson University for this incredible recognition. Thank you for empowering this.” Linus is renowned for her activism and impactful work in areas concerning women’s health and rights. Her efforts to combat issues like fistula and gender based violence has been instrumental in bringing about social change through her films and campaigns.

The Lennox K. Black International Prize for excellence in medicine is a prestigious accolade awarded by Thomas Jefferson University. The prize was named after Lennox K. Black, a Canadian manufacturing executive, known for his philanthropic efforts and service on various boards including that of Thomas Jefferson University. It recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to the medical field, promoting scientific discovery and advancements.