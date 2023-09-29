Step up Your Dawah, Bring In More Oriented People, Says Atitebi

A former Amir (President) of The Muslim Congress (TMC), Engr. AbdulGaniy Sadiq Atitebi has urged members to sustain the use of interpersonal relationships and physical interactions despite the prevalence of social media, saying it remains a potent Da’wah tool across ages. Engr. Atitebi stated this at the 30th Annual State Congress of the organisation held over the weekend at the popular Da’wah Centre, Lagos, with the theme, ‘TMC at 30: Impact, Challenges and Repositioning for Greater Values’.

The 2023 edition of the annual congress held across nine states of the federation comes as the faith-based organisation clocks 30 years of Islamic propagation in the country and beyond. It was gathered that TMC, as it’s fondly called, was established in February, 1994 at the Multipurpose Hall of An-Najat International School, Apapa, Lagos with representation from Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and Osun States. During his presentation at the con- gress, the former Amir noted that the organisation later expanded to five other states, including Ondo, Kwara, Edo, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

He, therefore, called on the current leadership of the organisation at all levels in the nine states where it exists to reassess interpersonal relationships and physical interactions, noting that the rate has dwindled. According to him, “No doubt, we are in the technological era and we have to use it for Da’wah propagation. That, however, doesn’t mean that the interpersonal relationships and physical interactions that have dwindled over time should be jettisoned. “It is true that people should learn about TMC online but it can’t replace physical relationships.

While we should embrace and sustain what we have so far achieved online, we still must improve on what we have on ground, through physical interaction with the people. We want more action in the physical realm. Whatever we are able to achieve physically should be projected on air for people to see and know. But when we don’t do or have anything on ground, we can only project noise into the air.” Atitebi who served a term of five years as a president of TMC between 2004 and 2009 lauded the feats achieved so far by the organisation, just as he called for improvements in presenting the universality of the Islamic message to the people.

“TMC is known in virtually every community, but there have been some observed weaknesses. TMC’s impact is not felt enough. It appears we are merely living on past glory, hence, more improvements are expected. Our basis is to interact with the people and present to them the universality of the Islamic message. “Without interacting with the people, we wouldn’t be able to achieve tangible things. For example, we have been able to reach the people through tazkiyah forums, mosque lectures and our welfare programmes. We have also engaged in public preachings.

We have carried out Da’wah to hospitals, we heve participated in market as well as house to house Da’wah and so on. All these are fine but we need to step up so that the impacts can be felt. Meanwhile, what we’ve done so far are commendable and we haven’t failed, but we can achieve better things by moving up to the next level.” Also, the National Amir of TMC, Alhaji Abdulwasi Taiwo Bangbala has rated the Lagos State chapter very well, noting that it has performed very well despite the prevailing economic challenges across the world.

The State Congress has performed very well with the introduction of new programmes since they came onboard. “They also brought up some ICT and innovative programmes, in addition to the highlighted programmes by the national body. They were able to carry them out successfully. These include public lectures, adhkar. Based on this, I can say that they’ve done very well,’ Bangbala said. He, however, charged the state leadership to improve membership drive and financing, saying they are key to the continued existence of the organisation.

“But there’s need for improvement in some areas. They need to buckle up in the area of membership mobilisation and financing. I urge them not to relent in their efforts to acquire more patrons that will lend more support in terms of ideas and finances.” For his part, the Wali of TMC in Lagos State, Mallam Tajudeen Yusuf Olusesi, while giving account of his stewardship, rolled out some of the achievements in the last one year. The administrative year of the congress starts on 1st July of every year and ends on 30th June of the succeeding year.

“Dear guests, you will agree with me that the period in question coincides with the electoral period of the Nigerian state, with political activities at the centerpiece of social, political and economic events in the country.” As a foremost Islamic organisation that is committed to the protection of the interest of the Muslim Ummah, we created a political unit which basically enlightened and sensitised Lagos Muslims on their political rights and responsibilities.