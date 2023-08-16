Step Up Your Ante. Launch Into Oil/Gas Industry: Ayemieye Advises Bayelsa Women

The Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Matilda Ayemieye has called on Bayelsa women in particular and Niger Delta women in general to up their ante and launch out in order to meet up with what women from other parts of country are doing in the oil and gas industry.

The chief judge said that Bayelsa women were still lagging behind when it gets to the issues of oil and gas industry stating that other women from the East and West have taken over the oil and gas industry.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Wednesday when a women group known as Bayelsa women economic inclusion committee on petroleum industry act (BWEIC) paid her in courtesy call, she maintained that there are so many opportunities in the oil and gas industry especially for women regretting that Bayelsa women were yet to even know about them talk more of exploring the opportunities.

She advised the BEIWEC that their impact will be felt more in the oil and gas industry declaring that it was only when they launch out and mix up with other women from other parts of the country that their impact will be felt.

She asked the group to start doing something with their resources first adding when the state government see their effort, it can now make an input.

Disclosing that no one will take the group serious if they don’t start making impact, she advised that they should take advantage of most of the trainings and talk shows being organized for women to build themselves and grow experience wise.

She said “We as women must help ourselves. You need to go a bit further to see where you can excel and be visible. You must find out where you can work and be visible since you want to be include in this oil and gas business.

“You are not going to wait for government. You ought to take something to government because if you continue to wait, you will wait for eternity. You cannot be on paper alone you must also be practical in your actions.

“First of all, I want to you to go and study the PIA very well and know where the women will be relevant.

Speaking earlier, the co chairman of the group, Elizabeth Egbe had hinted the chief judge of what the group is all about stating that the committee supposed to make sure that 3% of the funds from the PIA gets to the women in the host communities.

Also that 30% of the board members of all the management boards contain women.

She said “We have come to hint you about the Bayelsa women economic inclusion committee on PIA ( BWEIC) and to congratulate you on your appointment as the chief judge of Bayelsa State.

“Bayelsa women have a lot to offer. We are asking for the opportunity and the enabling environment to contribute our quota in the oil and gas industry through the PIA implementation.

“Bayelsa women are blessed and they are industrious and highly educated but when you go to outside, you can hardly see us because we don’t have that enabling environment to fly and execute what God has blessed us with.

“We have been looking opportunities to expose us and I know that if Bayelsa women are given that exposure and enablement, we will be able to shine and make impact where ever we find ourselves.

“After inaugurating this committee in August last year, not much has been done. We have not been given the push that we need to do work.

“We are supposed to go to communities to create awareness for the women to be appointed to the boards but we have not done anything because of lack of the necessary logistics to work.

Recall that this committee was inaugurated last year August by the deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo but up till now, the committee was yet to do anything because of lack of logistics to start work.