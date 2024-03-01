Step Up Operations In NorthWest, Matawalle Tells Nigerian Military

Bello Matawalle, the State Minister for Defence on Friday directed the military to step up operations against bandits and terrorists in the northwest.

Matawalle who spoke in a statement issued on Friday claimed that an intense military presence was necessary due to the ongoing instability brought on by terrorists and bandits, particularly in the states of Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara.

According to him, these actions have resulted in attacks on soldiers, fatalities, and the destruction of military assets.

The minister asked the Military “to adopt a more proactive approach in dealing with insecurity in the region and in decimating the activities of bandits” in a statement released on Friday, March 1.

In order to eradicate insurgency and other forms of criminality in the area, the Minister further underlined the necessity of cooperation among the Services.

“The safety and well-being of our citizens remain paramount, and it is imperative that decisive action be taken to curb the menace of terrorism and banditry in our communities,” Matawalle said.