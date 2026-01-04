New Telegraph

January 4, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 4, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. GlamDudes
  3. Step Up Like…

Step Up Like Hanks Anuku

Step Up Like Hanks Anuku

This brand new year, there is need to step up personal style to look better like Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku.

After making a smooth come back into Nollywood, a few fans cannot help but notice that the once hip hop style lover has upgraded his fashion and style to be a bit matured and manly.

Hanks Anuku, who is now a father to grown up children , added a few native styles like kaftan, smart casual to look the part of a matured 60 years old and above.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Though he still switches up his style once in while with jeans and t-shirts, there is visible changes that Hanks Anuku has stepped up his personal style.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Celebrating Gov Aliyu At 56
Read Next

Family Systems, Proactive Goal-Setting For Uncertainty: Value Based Framework For Building Resilience In The Face Of New Year Challenges (I)