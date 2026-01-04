Step Up Like Hanks Anuku

This brand new year, there is need to step up personal style to look better like Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku.

After making a smooth come back into Nollywood, a few fans cannot help but notice that the once hip hop style lover has upgraded his fashion and style to be a bit matured and manly.

Hanks Anuku, who is now a father to grown up children , added a few native styles like kaftan, smart casual to look the part of a matured 60 years old and above.

Though he still switches up his style once in while with jeans and t-shirts, there is visible changes that Hanks Anuku has stepped up his personal style.