STEP: Turning Classrooms Into Launch Pads For Dreams In Edo, Delta

Across classrooms from city centres to rural villages, the question is the same: How do you prepare young people for a world changing faster than curricula can be rewritten? Increasingly, education reformers say the answer lies with teachers; not only in what they know, but in how they lead, connect and use tools to transform learning.

The Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) is one such experiment in Nigeria that treats up-skilling as a systems problem: Integrate technology, embed leadership, and give teachers the professional identity and ongoing support they need to remake classrooms for the 21st century.

STEP’s 2025 intake tells the story in numbers. Selected from 4,666 applicants, 650 teachers and Chief Inspectors of Education were onboarded across Edo and Delta states in mid-2025, with 325 participants in each state.

This intake joins the programme’s existing alumni: Since STEP began in 2020 it has trained 1,334 teachers and CIEs across the two host states. The 2025 cohort is not merely larger; it is designed differently; deliberately combining tablets and a dedicated mobile learning platform with leadership modules, STEAM pedagogy, and a sustained virtual mentorship over several months that conclude with Microsoft certification.

The headline is compelling because it bundles three imperatives: Technology, pedagogy, and leadership. Each is necessary; together, they are transformational.

Tablets

At onboarding each participant received an Android tablet preloaded with the STEP app and learning modules, alongside mobile data to preserve uninterrupted access during the virtual stage.

In Nigeria; where digital access is improving, but still uneven; this is a pragmatic leap. A device becomes a portable lab, an on-demand library, and a collaborative space where teachers can source lessons, model activities, and link students to real-world problems.

For many teachers in under-resourced schools, the tablet is not an add-on; it is the difference between a static lesson and an inquiry-rich, multimedia experience. The software layer is more than content distribution. The app connects teachers to moderated peer forums, schedules synchronous and asynchronous coursework, enables formative assessment tools and stores project templates.

Critically, it provides programme managers with analytics. Module completion, time-on-task, and participation rates — which means training isn’t blind. Instead of “one-off” workshops that fade, STEP creates an evidence loop: low engagement triggers a mentor intervention; weak assessment results prompt a remedial module. That closing-of-theloop is what separates episodic professional development from continuous improvement.

STEAM

paired with leadership Technology alone doesn’t change practice; pedagogy does. STEP combines STEAM teaching methods; inquiry-based labs, project learning, cross-disciplinary challenges; with sessions on emotional intelligence (EI), communication, and classroom leadership. At the Benin onboarding, participants studied the “7 Cs” of communication (a practical code presented during workshops) and tackled leadership scenarios that reframed teachers as community change agents, not merely curriculum implementers. This blend — technical skills plus self-leadership — helps teachers manage more complex classrooms, facilitate group projects effectively, and model the collaborative problem-solving they ask students to adopt.

Mirrored design

Importantly, STEP’s Edo and Delta editions are not experimental variations; they are mirrors. Each state received the same modules, devices, and mentorship cadence and evaluation framework. This controlled replication gives the programme two advantages. First, it creates comparative data to refine content quickly.

What works in Edo can be adjusted and retested in Delta, and vice versa. Second, replication lowers the cost of scale: a stable module set can be deployed in new states with fewer customisation costs and more predictable outcomes.

For private-sector initiatives that aim to influence public systems, having a replicable playbook is crucial. STEP’s architecture layers measurement into every stage. At the outset, teachers map baseline classroom practices and student performance metrics.

During the four-month virtual mentorship, formative assessments and school-based project results generate mid-course corrections. By design, the programme doesn’t celebrate attendance; it celebrates demonstrable changes: lesson plans that incorporate active inquiry, student projects that apply STEAM principles to local problems, and improved classroom engagement.

Nigeria’s education challenges are well documented: learning losses from the pandemic, wide disparities between urban and rural provision, and persistent performance gaps in numeracy and science. National statistics (as supplied and commonly cited in policy discussions) show that a significant share of primary and junior-secondary pupils still fail to reach basic numeracy and science competencies.

At the same time, regional United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) reports and global analyses warn of a looming teacher shortage; tens of millions of educators will be needed globally by 2030, with sub-Saharan Africa facing a disproportionate share of that demand. Against this backdrop, STEP’s model offers a twofold remedy: improve the quality of existing teachers quickly, and build a digitally literate cadre ready to support wider teacher development.

Institutional alignment

STEP’s design embeds state collaboration and verification. Edo and Delta education ministries attended onboarding events and signalled willingness to cross-verify course completion lists; a practical step that helps integrate STEP accreditation into state systems. This partnership matters: private programmes can deliver high-quality pilots, but a lasting scale requires alignment with public training frameworks or formal CPD (continuous professional development) credit systems.

STEP’s overtures to state ministries, and discussions reportedly underway with teacher training institutions, suggest a pathway from CSR pilot to institutional adoption. For all its promise, STEP must guard against a common pitfall: replicating access gaps in digital form.

Providing tablets and data is essential but not sufficient. Teachers in very remote areas may still face electricity shortages, intermittent network coverage, and heavy teaching loads that limit time for virtual learning. Moreover, selection bias is a risk: highly motivated, already-resourced teachers may be most likely to apply and succeed, leaving the most underserved schools untouched.

STEP’s strategy; hardware, data stipends, localised peer support and schoolbased projects; mitigates many of these risks, but long-term scale will require investments in local learning hubs, electricity solutions (solar charging options), and state or donor co-funding to reach the hardest-to-serve teachers.

The bigger promise of STEP is not that 1,900 qualified teachers will change a handful of schools; the bigger promise is systems change: a shift in how teacher professional development is designed, delivered and sustained.

If STEP’s app and module library become part of state CPD systems, if alumni take formal mentor roles, and if state education offices adopt the programme’s project-based assessment rubrics, then STEP becomes a structural feature of teacher growth rather than a parallel private programme. For policymakers, STEP suggests three practical moves. First, formalise public–private pathways so proven private modules can feed into formal CPD recognition.

Second, invest in local infrastructure; charging hubs, connectivity boosters and school-level devices; to make digital teacher development inclusive. Third, fund independent, longitudinal evaluation to verify learning gains and cost-effectiveness; only then can Nigeria credibly pivot such pilots into national strategy.

Quiet revolution

The teachers STEP trained are not overnight masters, but their toolkit is different. They have devices, they have a practice community, and they have a leadership frame that encourages initiative.

Where once classrooms were teacher-centred monologues, STEP pushes toward inquiry labs, team projects and teacher networks that persist after the training ends.

If just a fraction of those teachers mentor colleagues, adopt open lesson repositories, and lobby for practical classroom improvements, we will see a cumulative effect that moves beyond anecdotes to measurable change.

STEP’s 2025 cohort is, in many ways, a test case: can a private-sector-led programme combine technology, pedagogy and leadership in a way that is measurable, replicable and policy-portable? Early signals are promising.

The careful mix of tablets and app analytics, blended pedagogy and leadership reframing, and mirrored implementation in two states creates the conditions for scale; provided the programme continues to secure government alignment, invests in inclusivity mechanisms, and submits to rigorous external evaluation.

For Nigeria, where the future depends on an education system that teaches problem-solving more than memorisation, programmes that treat teachers as professional leaders; equipped, networked and accountable; are a vital piece of the puzzle. STEP isn’t a silver bullet; it’s a proof of concept that shows how a teacher’s toolkit, properly rewired, can power the classroom of tomorrow today.