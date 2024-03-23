Step Aside If You Can No Longer Handle MohBad’s Case, Group Tells Judge

A human rights group has asked Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, the judge in charge of the Coroner Inquest into the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, to step aside if she can no longer handle the case.

The group, “International Observers in the Pursuant of Justice” in a statement issued by its Chairperson, Victoria Janolewsky in Abeokuta on Saturday, raised concerns over the way Mohbad’s case is being handled.

It would be recalled that Mohbad who died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27 was buried the following day.

His death generated controversies, prompting the Lagos State government to direct a coroner’s inquest into the death.

The inquest, which began on Oct. 13, 2023, is taking place at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court. But, the group called for equity, fairness and justice in the matter.

“We the international observers will implore your honourable magistrate to allow equity, fairness and justice to prevail in this matter, knowing that silence in the face of injustice is a perversion of justice as everyone is equal before the law and all are under the rule of law.

“If the case of Mohbad is appropriately adjudicated, it will serve as a judicial milestone and a resounding deterrent to the society which will set a new precedence for the community at large, emphasizing the sanctity and dignity of human life.

“The Federal Republic of Nigeria is by far a country of Law and Order to the highest degree, whose pristine standards should not be dented by any persons or personalities.

“We noticed that when one of the witnesses by the name, Spending was about to narrate the incident that transpired on the 3rd mainland bridge between the deceased and Wunmi Cynthia Adebanjo (CY) the live-in partner of the deceased, your honour, you interjected and told him to calm down, this singular action made him lose his train of thought and further intimidated and suppressed his already low self-esteem and confidence, leading to increased anxiety level, as evidenced in the ensuing panic attack. These are cardinal signs and symptoms of panic attack under this circumstance.

“Please, your honour take note of these medical and clinical evidence-based responses to panic attacks moving forward, as these may have affected the integrity of his witness testimony.

“In the interest of justice, we implore you that every witness should be called and allowed to tell their side of the truth freely without any fear or intimidation of any sort and the witnesses should be protected and high security provided to ensure their lives are save under the Witness Protection Act. One life lost, too many.

“In the strongest of terms, dear honourable magistrate if by any slightest chance, you can no longer preside over this case, due to personal reasons or biases, respectfully and gracefully recuse yourself”, the group said.