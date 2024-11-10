STEM Mentorship Programme For Girls In Nigeria Celebrated In Nature Award

Share

WOMEN In Technology In Nigeria (WITIN) Girls STEM Clubs and Outreaches in Nigeria has been announced as the winner of this year’s Inspiring Women in Science Outreach Award.

The organisation was recognised for its attention to providing solutions to the reasons behind low representation of girls in STEM in health, security, safe and supportive environment.

The Executive Director and Founder of WITIN Girls STEM Clubs & Outreaches, Martha Alade, who received the award in London, said: “It is both humbling and affirming to be presented with this award.

“We approach girls in underserved areas with a single idea that access to knowledge is a human right.

“At WITIN, we work extremely hard to be an inspiration to girls who otherwise would not have these opportunities, and we persist because there is a great need.”

The judges were impressed by WITIN’s clear aims, with goals that are aligned to their mission.

Share

Please follow and like us: