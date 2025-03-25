STEM: Foundation Takes Financial Literacy Initiative To OAU Female Students

Share

As part of activities marking this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD), the Tosin Eniolorunda Foundation, in collaboration with Moniepoint Group and the Association of Professional Women in Engineering (APWEN), Ile-Ife chapter, organised a session on financial literacy for female students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

This initiative, according to the foundation, aligns with this year’s theme: “Accelerate Action,” focusing on dismantling systemic barriers that perpetuate inequality, such as unequal pay, limited access to education, and under-representation in leadership, as well as promoting gender equality.

The session which is part of efforts and commitment of the Tosin Eniolorunda Foundation to enhance STEM education in Nigeria, was attended by over 250 young women in STEM-related courses in OAU, who are eager to learn and prepare for their future careers.

The event aimed at equipping the students with essential tools to thrive in fields where women are often under-represented, such as finance and STEM, as the session also provided tangible resources to support their professional aspirations, while helping them to network and gain insights into solving real world problems.

Apart from this, the foundation recently donated a CAD/CAM laboratory to the university in order to further support STEM initiatives, reflecting its dedication to fostering innovation and inclusivity in these critical fields.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Tosin Eniolorunda, an alumnus of OAU and Group Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint Inc, noted that against the backdrop of data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which suggests that only 38 per cent of Nigerian adults are financially literate, there is a strong and urgent imperative to bridge the financial literacy gap. While adding that there can be no sustainable financial inclusion without financial literacy as the cornerstone, he said:

“Financial inclusion represents a fundamental pillar of economic development, ensuring that everyone can access affordable formal financial services, including payments, credit, and savings.”

Eniolorunda added: “As technology and financial products become pervasive, it becomes important that we take financial literacy more seriously as it is a strong determinant of financial inclusion.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

