STEM Foundation: Bridging Learning Gaps In Science, Tech

Impact remarkable on upward trends –Coordinator

A community-focused approach that left no child behind’

STEM Following the gap in STEM education among children, a non-governmental organisation, under the aegis of the STEM Foundation for Youth Empowerment in Akoko, has moved to bridge the gap and deepen the learning of science and technology subjects in the area

When the STEM Education project was initiated six years ago, apparently to deepen the learning of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, and to revolutionise education landscape in Akokoland of Ondo State, little did the initiators realise that the pet project would transform and reshape the future of younger ones.

Today, the project, instituted by STEM Foundation for Youth Empowerment in Akoko, a nonprofit making organisation, has not only deepened and strengthened STEM education development in the area, but has also rekindled and stimulated learners’ interest in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, as well as bridged the wide learning gaps in the study of science by children from the community.

Piqued by the low enrollment for science subjects and admission into tertiary institutions to science and engineering courses, the Foundation initiated the programme primarily to change this narrative by repositioning STEM education delivery and make it more attractive to the children from primary to secondary school levels.

Part of the focus of the programme when it was introduced in 2020, was to position the children with relevant skills and knowledge for the needs of the 21st century in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education. However, since its introduction, the STEM programme has significantly impacted the youth enhanced learning outcomes and redirected the focus of countless young minds in the area.

As part of its objectives, the programme was designed to address the glaring gaps in access to quality science education for secondary school students, particularly in Akokoland and providing a bridge to higher education opportunities in science and engineering disciplines with support from indigenes of the area at home and in the diaspora.

The Coordinator of the Foundation, Ajayi Foluso Godwin, a graduate of Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Ekiti State University (EKSU), AdoEkiti, described the impact of the STEM education programme as remarkable.

Contrary to the trends before the establishment of Foundation, when admission quota or ratio into higher institutions for children of the area applying to study science and engineering courses was low, he noted that through the impact of the programme, 40 per cent of a total of 60 students from Akoko secured admission into tertiary institutions, particularly in engineering courses in the first year of its introduction. “From the outset, the impact has been remarkable and has been on upward trends.

The programme’s success story only continued to grow stronger with its influence extending nationwide,” Ajayi said, recalling how he introduced and started a tutorial class for science students in 2012, as part of his determination to give back to society through human capacity development in sciences and technology.

Sustained growth

Commending the programme, Ajayi, while speaking with New Telegraph, explained that the STEM education initiative has been nothing short of a success story, as evidenced by its consistent growth and sterling achievements over the years, given the increasing number of learners embracing and showing strong interest in science subjects.

This gender gap not only limits opportunities for women…

Tracing the trends of its impact, he recalled that the number of students that secured admissions into tertiary institutions for STEM education programmes in Akoko in 2021 rose by 50 per cent; with 68 students, as a testament to the programme’s evolving structure and unwavering commitment of the coordinators.

Similarly, in 2022, New Telegraph also learned that this upward trajectory continued with a 60 per cent increase in admission ratio for science in which the number jumped to 75 students, which was accompanied by excellent performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Meanwhile, for the 2023 admission year, the Foundation recorded another landmark success following the upward trajectory of the number of students which rose to 70 per cent increase for admissions into science courses with 90 students in the session.

Additionally, in the last admission year for 2024, the initiative reached its zenith with an 80 per cent success rate in which the number of students that secured admission into science and engineering programmes in universities and polytechnics was 110 students.

Based on the remarkable achievements, findings have shown that the Foundation through the STEM education project has since its inception continued to transform the educational landscape of Akoko area, and by extension, opened doors for aspiring students to pursue their dreams in STEM-related fields, as more students are currently embracing science subjects and Mathematics in their secondary schools.

Issue

Meanwhile, despite the importance of STEM education in the development of the country, and the crucial role engineering plays in shaping industries, economies, and technological advancements in today’s rapidly technology evolving world, the Foundation was worried about the lethargy among young girls in Akoko to pursue a career in Engineering and sciences.

But, having realised that mere groaning would not address the appalling situation but to rise up to the challenges, the Foundation was compelled to redress the growing demand for skilled professionals, as women remained significantly under-represented in such critical fields.

“In Akoko and many other communities, young girls often shy away from engineering courses due to societal biases, fear of complex calculations, and a lack of female role models.

“This gender gap not only limits opportunities for women, but also deprives society of diverse perspectives that drive innovation and progress,” he stated. Therefore, to address this challenge, the STEM Foundation for Youth Empowerment in Akoko launched the transformative initiative aimed at inspiring and equipping young girls to pursue careers in engineering.

Through school visits, career awareness programmes, and interactive workshops, the foundation seeks to break down misconceptions and build confidence, particularly among female students with a view to bridging the gap.

Thus, Ajayi further said that by highlighting the achievements of successful women in engineering, and through the initiative the Foundation has demonstrated that gender is not a barrier to success in technical fields.

As part of its focus, the programme also incorporate hands-on STEM activities, allowing students to engage with engineering concepts in a practical and exciting way.

Additionally, mentorship opportunities are being provided by connecting young girls with experienced female engineers, who can guide, mentor and support them on their journey; as well as by fostering an environment of encouragement and accessibility for which the foundation aims to ensure that no girl is deterred from following her passion due to fear or lack of resources.

According to the Coordinator, the initiative is more than just a campaign, but “it is a movement” to reshape the future of engineering in Akoko. “A society that empowers its young women to explore STEM fields paves the way for sustainable development and economic growth.

By taking active action today, the STEM Foundation for Youth Empowerment in Akoko is not only opening doors for young girls, but also laying the solid foundation for a more inclusive and innovative future,” Ajayi added.

As part of its commitment to promoting STEM education, especially in underserved communities, the Foundation is set to commence the distribution of essential writing materials to six government-owned primary and secondary schools in the Okeagbe-Akoko community.

Under this initiative, the Foundation aims to provide school children with the necessary tools to succeed in their academic pursuits, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

He stated that by providing notebooks, pencils, pens and other instructional materials, the Foundation hopes to inspire a love and passion for learning, and to foster a supportive environment that encourages students to explore their full potential.

The distribution of the writing or instructional materials which is scheduled to take place in the coming weeks, the Foundation explained, would go a long way to positively impact the students and teachers in the government schools.

“We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, and we are proud to be playing our little part in making that vision a reality.

By supporting STEM education in the Okeagbe community and Akoko area, we hope to empower the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers to succeed and make a positive difference in their world,” the Foundation stressed.

A call to action

Again, tracing the background of the STEM education project, the STEM Foundation Coordinator, however, recalled that the journey is a reminder that greatness lies in the willingness to invest in the future.

This is as he explained that the STEM Foundation for Youth Empowerment in Akoko was instituted to bridge the gap in the learning ecosystem of children in the area, particularly as it affects, to a large extent, the study of science and technology-related courses in higher institutions.

Since the hallmark of the STEM Education initiative lies in its ability to empower students to excel academically and pursue courses in sciences and technology, it has therefore remained a catalyst for academic excellence and promotion of education.

Thus, indications have shown that many student participants in the programme not only passed their WASSCE and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination with flying colours, but they are also securing admissions into some of the country’s prestigious tertiary institutions to pursue studies in science and technology courses.

“This was achieved through targeted mentorship, rigorous preparatory programmes, and a community-focused approach that left no child behind,” Ajayi told New Telegraph.

According to him, the project has transformed the education landscape and lives of countless young boys and girls in Akokoland over the years, and purposefully opened doors to higher education and a bright future for the children.

“Every year, the initiative has continued to grow in leaps and bounds, as the impact is growing remarkably with numerous students securing admissions into fields such as Engineering, Medicine, Sciences, among others, which hitherto had become almost non-existent in the area,” he added.

To sustain the programme, the Foundation, however, called on educators, leaders, and communities to sustain the momentum in ensuring that every child has an unfettered access to quality science education and opportunity to realise his or her full potential through qualitative education.

Objectives

Meanwhile, some of the aims and objectives of the Foundation include integration of entrepreneurship education and essential life skills development and training into every secondary school within Akokoland; organise preparatory educational programmes for every secondary school-leaver within the community; organise annual inter-schools science competitions, contests, games and debates to assess performance of students in all secondary schools within Akoko area.

Part of the objectives is to promote inculcation of science education among young female secondary school leavers within the community; as well as encourage STEM education among the children, as well as its development in the school system right from primary school level.

“Through this programme we have distributed school materials, uniforms, sandals to primary school pupils and secondary school students in Okeagbe-Akoko community,” he noted, stressing that “our vision currently is to have a standalone facility for the programme in which pupils from primary school level would be trained in different skills and vocations such as fashion designing, computer programming, coding, and data analysis, among others.”

The skill acquisition centre, he further explained, would engage in series of training and skill development programmes for the youths in Akoko, even as the Foundation commended those that have been supporting its activities over the years, and called for more support from well-meaning individuals, and organisations to achieve its laudable programmes.

Other programmes

Speaking further, he noted that underlying effects of the programme is presently its extension far beyond Akokoland, as it is reaching beneficiaries in Idanre Town in Ondo State, as well as Lagos, Ogun and Osun states, among others.

Underscoring the need to adapt to a rapidly changing world, the Foundation has also embarked on integrating skills acquisition into the STEM education programme to gainfully engage the children from the area.

To do this, the Foundation introduced the children from primary school level to innovative skills that nurture their creativity, ignite their curiosity, and help them unlock their full potential. Ajayi said:

“Our goal is to identify and develop the talents, gifts, and abilities of these young minds, providing them with a strong foundation to thrive through secondary and postsecondary education. “This visionary approach ensures that every child, regardless of their socioeconomic background or status, is equipped not only for academic success, but also for global competitiveness.

“By fostering both intellectual growth and practical skills, we aim to produce a generation of problem-solvers, innovators, and leaders. “Step by step, we are breaking barriers and empowering the youth to take on challenges, and transforming their dreams into reality.

