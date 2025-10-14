STEM Education Launches Future Builders Fund To Support Nigeria’s Digital Economy Agenda

In a significant move to power Nigeria’s digital economy agenda, the Tosin Eniolorunda STEM Foundation has unveiled the Future Builders Fund, a comprehensive scholarship and mentorship initiative aimed at empowering high-potential but under-resourced students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields across the country.

The programme is designed to identify and nurture the next generation of Nigerian innovators by removing the critical financial and structural barriers that often force promising students to abandon their studies.

Announcing the initiative, Tosin Eniolorunda, Founder of Moniepoint and the Foundation, emphasised the transformative power of education.

He said: “Every child deserves the opportunity to become the best version of themselves, and socioeconomic barriers should not be a roadblock to mastery and brilliance. “We are launching the Future Builders Fund to find and nurture the innovators who will shape Nigeria’s future.”