Stella’s Stellar Triumph: Ministerial Odyssey Of Unparalleled Excellence

In the ministerial screening’s grand theatre, fair Stella shone brightly as stars, revealing a career resplendent with glory. With the opposition’s futile cries, she emerges, not swayed by false tales, for her excellence shines undimmed through decades.

Aye, her ascent to the Council, that noble seat of power, defies convention, breaking shackles that confine dames and youth. ‘It was a glass ceiling shattered, propelled by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reformative rule.

For backward souls who fear progress’ breeze, her rise seems too swift, a “small girl” defying their tainted “godfathering.”

They sought to mar her ascent, wielding lies and quills for hire, yet Stella, armed with truth and a retinue of witnesses, stood firm.

When the tenth Senate’s hallowed chamber convened, she unfolded her scrolls of achievement, quelling the petty slanders of detractors.

To fabricated disputes o’er her learning path, she traced her steps from Benin’s maiden halls, through Rivers’ Arts and Science, where law diploma she earned, to Benson Idahosa’s halls, where International Studies and Diplomacy she claimed.

To false claims of unmet service due, she did declare her NYSC’s completion in Benin’s embrace, daring doubters to verify her claim.

Aye, her victories, both as an adept practitioner and stalwart stateswoman, did she recount with pride. As Nigeria Export-Import Bank’s Executive Director, she transformed deficits deep into surpluses high, uplifting the bank’s fortune from red to black.

By shrewd reform and shift of mind, she trimmed non-performing loans from ninety-four to twenty-nine, and assets soared by two-fold, attracting vast funds to her cause.

In simpler terms, Stella wrought a shield against oil’s tempestuous tides, nurturing non-oil realms like agriculture and service, harvesting coins to meet the realm’s debts and sowing seeds of future prosperity.

Critics bemoaned Nigeria’s oil-dependent fate, yet Stella’s efforts since seventeen have striven to change that grim forecast with triumphant success.

In the political realm, from Delta’s young Councillor, she ascended to APC’s high seat, the National Women leader. A host of youth, once voiceless, now rise in leadership’s ranks, thanks to her tutelage and boundless support.

The Progressive Young Women Forum she formed, addressed women’s underrepresentation, nurturing young leaders who radiate in the country’s annals.

In Senate’s chamber, she proved her mettle, her performance record a testament true. Not empty words, her eloquence lends weight to her mystique. The Senate’s only course—applause and a beckon to the grand Council’s embrace.

From gossip-mongers midst, she strides forth, welcomed by ovation’s roar, unto the Federal Executive Council’s halls. A diligent woman stands before kings, leaving behind mean men peddling lies and hearsay. This truth is etched in scripture’s tome, and Stella embodies it with clarity rare.