Stella Obasanjo Hospital’s Commissioning Scam – Okpebholo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has criticized the hasty commissioning of the Stella Obasanjo Hospital by the Obaseki-led administration, describing it as a sham.

During an inspection with his Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa and Health Commissioner, Dr Cyril Adams Oshiomhole, Okpebholo revealed ongoing construction and the absence of equipment at the facility.

He accused the Obaseki government of merely painting the building and installing air conditioners to create a false impression of completion.

Okpebholo pledged to address structural defects and ensure the hospital is fully equipped to serve the public effectively.

Dr Oshiomhole also criticized the contractors for delays and substandard work, promising a review of the project to meet healthcare standards.

“This building was commissioned by the last administration politically, but coming here it is like an abandoned building on the other side. A lot of explanations need to be done at this point.

“I came here with a team of doctors, surgeons and other medical experts so that they will have their input and there were some structural defects we saw. We alerted the contractor and promised to correct those errors,” he said.

The governor however assured Edo residents of his administration’s commitment to delivering a functional healthcare facility.

