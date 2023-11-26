Stella Ebegbuna Gears Up For An Unforgettable ‘Hangout With D’Lyte’ In USA

In an exciting announcement, the accomplished music sensation, Stella Ebe – gbuna, popularly known as D’Lyte is set to host the latest edition of her quarterly event, ‘Hangout with D’Lyte.’ The anticipated gathering promises an evening of music, camaraderie, and entertainment.

Scheduled for Sunday, November 26th, the event will kick off at 6 pm and unfold at the vibrant venue of 2641 Winrock Boulevard, Houston, Texas, 77057, USA . Stella expresses her gratitude to everyone involved in making this event a reality, acknowledging the collaborative efforts that contribute to the success of ‘Hangout with D’Lyte.’

The upcoming hangout is expected to be a star-studded affair, with notable personalities such as Dj MixMaster Brown, Tarela, Lord of Ajasa, Deankelly, Seyi Alesh, MC Hugoboss, Lepashandy, Heisot, the Energy Band and Jeff Akoh joining the celebration.

Known for her captivating performances and charismatic presence, Stella Ebegbune aims to create an unforgettable experience for attendees, bringing together music enthusiasts and fans alike. ‘Hangout with D’Lyte’ has become a quarterly highlight, showcasing Stella’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and celebration through music.

As the countdown begins, music lovers and fans are eagerly anticipating an evening filled with rhythm, joy, and the unique charm that Stella Ebegbuna brings to every event. It is musical extravaganza that promises to be a highlight on Houston’s entertainment calendar.