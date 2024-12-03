Stella Damasus Holds Memorial Service For Late Husband 20-Year After

Share

Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, on Tuesday, holds a memorial service for her late husband, Jaiye Aboderin, 20 years after he passed away.

New Telegraph recalls that Damasus was married to her late husband for 5 years before his demise in 2004.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star noted that it’s been 20 years, his children are now old enough to honour the legacy of their father, and so they came back to where he was buried.

She wrote: “Exactly 20 years ago today, my husband Jaiye Aboderin passed away. 20 years later, with his children grown enough to honour his legacy in the same place, we went back there.

“It was not easy to get through this, but I am grateful to God for strength. Special thanks to my family and friends who joined us and those who couldn’t make it but prayed and called.

“It is well with us. Jaiye is forever in our hearts. May his soul continue to rest in peace.”

It would be recalled that Damasus has two daughters with her late husband.

