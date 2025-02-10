Share

The ex-girlfriend of Grammy award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy, Stefflon Don, has unfollowed the alleged news lover of the singer, Chloë Bailey, on Instagram.

New Telegraph reports that Stefflon Don’s move followed the Public Display of Affection (PDA) between Burna Boy and Bailey Chloe at a dinner presenting her a Patek Philippe wristwatch valued at N92 million,

Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey sparked dating rumours in 2024, following Chloey’s visit to Nigeria, and was spotted having a good time with Burna Boy at a Lagos club.

However, it could be seen that Stefflon Don and Chloe Bailey have both unfollowed each other on Instagram amid the buzz. According to reports, Stefflon Don first unfollowed Chloey Bailey on Instagram with Chloey later following suit. As the reason for this remains unknown, it has sparked reactions online, with users sharing their thoughts and opinions. Check Out Some Reactions Below… Odiu Konmba remarked, “Stefflon Don should move on. She is too pretty for all these shits”. Carnel stated, “As it should “. Jight Accessories wrote, “Na their wahala be that abeg . Na dem Sabi”. Official Ose wrote,“E no concern Burna Boy “. See the post below:

