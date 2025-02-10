New Telegraph

February 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Stefflon Don, Chloe…

Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey Unfollow Each Other On IG

The ex-girlfriend of Grammy award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy, Stefflon Don, has unfollowed the alleged news lover of the singer, Chloë Bailey, on Instagram.

New Telegraph reports that Stefflon Don’s move followed the Public Display of Affection (PDA) between Burna Boy and Bailey Chloe at a dinner presenting her a Patek Philippe wristwatch valued at N92 million,

Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey sparked dating rumours in 2024, following Chloey’s visit to Nigeria, and was spotted having a good time with Burna Boy at a Lagos club.

READ ALSO:

However, it could be seen that Stefflon Don and Chloe Bailey have both unfollowed each other on Instagram amid the buzz.

According to reports, Stefflon Don first unfollowed Chloey Bailey on Instagram with Chloey later following suit.

As the reason for this remains unknown, it has sparked reactions online, with users sharing their thoughts and opinions.

Check Out Some Reactions Below…

Odiu Konmba remarked, “Stefflon Don should move on. She is too pretty for all these shits”.

Carnel stated, “As it should “.

Jight Accessories wrote, “Na their wahala be that abeg . Na dem Sabi”.

Official Ose wrote,“E no concern Burna Boy “.

See the post below:

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Peller Reveals How Much He Makes Weekly On Tiktok
Read Next

CSOs Urge Embassies To Disregard Call For Visa Ban Against Force PRO
Share
Copy Link
×