Steer Clear Of Our Family Land, Property, Imo Family Warns Community Members

The Amaeshi Igbokwe family of Umudike Village, Dikenafai Autonomous Community of Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, has warned members of the community and neighbouring communities to steer clear of its family land as it has not given any authority to anyone to sell or even lease any part of it to anybody.

The family said its focus now is to use the land for water factory to create jobs for its members and provide sustainable means of livelihood for its teeming youths to ensure a good future for them.

The family acting under the registered company of Nwarokwara Dikenafia Investments Ltd, in a letter to the Chairman, Okoro Duruolokoro Family Meeting, Umuok – waraeshie Kindred of Umudike Community, noted that its determination to build a bottled water and pure water factory on the family land was borne out of its desire to create a family legacy for the coming generation.

In the letter signed by Chief Dr. M.C Igbokwe for the Family and Mr. Christian Amechi Igbokwe, Head of Family, they warned that their family remains united and will not allow any external force to infiltrate and introduce a divide and rule tactics for any selfish interest.

They also noted that the family has also outlined how the business will operate to avoid any rancor, noting that while the side of Chief Dr. M.C Igbokwe will produce six directors, that of Christian Amaeshi Igbokwe Hyacinth will have two including: Chief Dr. M.C Igbokwe, Christian Amaeshi Igbokwe, Amieshi Igbokwe Chima, Fidelix Amieshi Igbokwe Chima, Amieshi Igbokwe Kingsley Chigio – ke, Amieshi Igbokwe Chukwunatu and Amieshi Igbokwe Samuel.

