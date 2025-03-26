Steep Declines In Stock Market As Oil And Gas Index Worsens

Share

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has faced a tumultuous start to 2025, with the Oil & Gas Index emerging as the worst-performing sector, posting a staggering year-to-date (YtD) decline of 7.82 per cent as of March 21.

This downward spiral, fueled by investor pessimism over projected weak dividend payouts and delayed earnings reports, starkly contrasts with the sector’s spectacular 170 per cent surge in 2024, which had outpaced other indices, including banking and consumer goods.

The sharp reversal in fortune highlights the fragility of investor confidence in Nigeria’s energy sector, where regulatory uncertainties, fluctuating crude oil prices, and underwhelming financial results have combined to create a climate of risk aversion.

In a broader market context, the NGX Insurance Index and NGX Industrial Goods Index also recorded declines of 4.51 per cent and 2.31 per cent, respectively, reinforcing a general sense of caution among investors.

Sector-wide decline

Despite its stellar 2024 performance, the NGX Oil & Gas Index has struggled to sustain momentum, weighed down by a mix of lackluster corporate earnings and investor anxiety over dividend declarations.

Historically, the sector has been volatile, with periods of steep losses punctuated by occasional rallies. Between 2018 and 2021, the index suffered consecutive annual declines, with losses of 8.61 per cent (2018), 14.6% (2019), 13.03 per cent (2020), and 8.73 per cent (2021).

A rare reprieve came in 2023, when the index soared by 98.3 per cent, setting the stage for the record-breaking 2024 rally. However, with the onset of 2025, the market has corrected sharply, erasing a portion of the previous year’s gains.

A breakdown of stock performance within the sector underscores the widespread downturn: MRS Oil Nigeria Plc: Down 25.6 per cent YtD to N162.00, from N217.80 in 2024. Oando Plc: Declined 22.7 per cent, dropping from N66.00 to N51.00, translating to a market value erosion of N186.47 billion.

Conoil Plc: Shed 14.46 per cent, closing at N331.20, down from N387.20. Aradel Holdings Plc: Declined 12.7 per cent to N522.00 from N598.00.

TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc: Down 8.7 per cent, trading at N637.00, compared to N698.00 at the end of 2024. Eterna Plc emerged as the sole bright spot, surging 56.4 per cent to N38 per share, while Seplat Energy Plc remained flat at N5,700, despite a robust financial performance in 2024.

Last week alone, the NGX Oil & Gas Index fell by 1.08 per cent largely influenced by sell-offs in key oil-producing companies, as investors remained cautious amid ongoing political and economic developments in Nigeria’s oil-rich regions.

IDividend uncertainty elayed filings weigh on stocks

Market analysts attribute the persistent sell-off in the sector to concerns surrounding delayed 2024 financial reports and uncertainties over dividend declarations.

Historically, investor appetite for oil and gas stocks has been closely tied to dividend expectations. However, fears that upcoming payouts will be underwhelming have driven many to exit their positions prematurely.

David Adnori, Vice President at Highcap Securities Limited, emphasised that the sector’s downturn is not necessarily reflective of broader industry fundamentals but rather a function of individual company performance.

“The Oil & Gas Index’s poor showing in 2025 stems largely from setbacks at key players like Oando and Aradel Holdings. The meteoric rise of these stocks in 2024 contributed significantly to the index’s rally, but both have since faced sharp corrections.

TotalEnergies also failed to impress with its fourth-quarter results, exacerbating investor jitters,” Adnori stated. The situation has been further compounded by profit-taking activities, particularly in Oando Plc, following its controversial bonus share issuance plan.

In addition, the political tension in the oil rich Niger Delta with all the uncertainties regarding the expected impact has dampened investor interest in the oil and gas sector.

“The deteriorating situation in the Niger Delta appears to be weighing on market sentiment,” Adonri told New Telegraph over the telephone.

“Major oil stocks like Aradel Holdings and Oando are deep in negative territory, mirroring the broader bearish trend,” Adonri noted.

However, Aruna Kebira, Managing Director of Globalview Capital Limited, added curious perspective to the sharp declines in the NGX oil and gas sector.

He pointed out that Oando’s decision to structure a bonus of one new ordinary share for every 12 existing shares over a 36-month period alienated investors.

“Unlike typical bonus issuances with a 90-day terminal period, Oando’s extended three-year timeline created uncertainty, prompting investors to cash out early

rather than wait for gradual dilution. Many felt the company was taking them for granted,” Kebira explained. He further noted that similar concerns extended to Conoil Plc, where expectations of an underwhelming dividend relative to its 52-week high triggered preemptive selling.

“The fear is that when dividends are finally declared and they fall below expectations, a more dramatic sell-off will occur. Some investors are choosing to exit quietly now, rather than risk a mass exodus later,” he added.

Macroeconomic headwinds

Beyond company-specific challenges, broader macroeconomic factors have also played a role in shaping market sentiment. Moses Igbrude, National Coordinator of the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), pointed to global oil price volatility and policy shifts under former U.S. President Donald Trump as additional factors influencing investor behavior.

“The global oil market remains unpredictable, and Nigeria is not insulated from external shocks. Investors are treading cautiously as they await 2024 audited results, which will ultimately determine stock direction.

The ongoing price correction is, in part, a response to the massive gains recorded last year,” Igbrude noted.

Insurance sector wobbles

While oil and gas stocks struggle, the insurance sector is not spared despite bracing for significant capital injection of approximately N600 billion, as companies seek to comply with anticipated regulatory changes under the forthcoming Nigeria Insurance Reform Bill.

Only last week, the NGX Insurance Index recorded substantial decline of 2.87 per cent as equities investors offloaded their positions in stocks such as Universal Insurance, Sovereign Trust Insurance, Cornerstone Insurance, SUNU Assurances, and several others.

A recent report by Agusto & Co. forecasts a sweeping overhaul of the insurance industry, with a transition to a risk-based capital framework expected to redefine underwriting capacities.

Rather than lifting the insurance sector, the planed recapitalisation of the sector has produced little or no significant positive impact on the share pricing of insurance equities.

According to the report, the bill is expected to pass before December 31, 2025, expediting a transition to a risk-based capital regime initiated over a decade ago.

New minimum capital requirements across various business segments will force insurers to bolster their financial base, leading to improved risk retention.

Despite the potential for longterm profitability, short-term challenges may arise due to declining foreign currency revaluation gains—a key earnings driver in recent years.

Return on equity (ROE) is projected to decline to 22.8 per cent in 2025, as investment income moderates and the impact of exchange rate fluctuations diminishes.

The insurance industry’s capital restructuring underscores a broader theme in the Nigerian financial markets: a shift toward regulatory compliance, long-term sustainability, and investor recalibration in the face of evolving economic realities.

Looking ahead

As 2025 unfolds, the Nigerian stock market remains at a crossroads. The oil and gas sector, once a beacon of profitability, has seen sentiment deteriorate rapidly amid dividend concerns, profittaking, and macroeconomic uncertainties.

However, analysts suggest that a market correction may be healthy in the long run, as it helps recalibrate stock valuations to reflect more sustainable growth trajectories.

If companies can deliver stronger audited results and clarify their dividend policies, investor confidence may gradually return.

Last line

For now, market participants remain watchful, navigating a turbulent landscape where caution outweighs optimism.

The coming months will determine whether the NGX Oil & Gas Index can reclaim lost ground -or if the down ward trend will persist.

