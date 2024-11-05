‘Steel Sector’ll Witness Growth With Planned $4bn Investment’

Share

An oil and gas sector analyst, Ifeoma Ukadike, has said Nigeria’s steel sector will witness rapid growth with the recent commitment from Jindal Group to offtake about 450 million metric standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of natural gas to underpin a $4 billion investment in a 10 million tonnes per annum Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) Steel Plant to be located at Ibom Solutions Hub Industrial Park (ISHIP), a free zone facility in Akwa Ibom State.

ISHIP is a joint venture of Nigerian Na-tional Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) focused on housing heavy manufacturing companies in industries such as fertiliser, metal manufacturing, and petrochemicals.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, she called on the federal, state and local governments to ensure the realisation of the agreement so as to optimise the benefits. Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, had in a statement by his media aide, Louis Ibah, announced that the FG had successfully secured the commitment from Jindal Group.

According to him, the project is expected to create thousands of jobs and position Nigeria as a regional powerhouse for industrialisation and high-grade steel production.

He explained that the agreement was sealed after a meeting in New Delhi, India between Ekpo and Jindal Group Chairman, Mr. Naveen Jindal. Ekpo was accompanied on the visit, which also included a tour of Jindal Steel Plant in Angul, India, by a high-powered delegation comprising the Acting High Commissioner to India, Mr. Ahmed Tijani Lawal; GCEO of NNPC Ltd., Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari; NNPC Ltd. EVPs for Upstream and Gas, Power & New Energies, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan and Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye, respectively; and Managing Director of Ibom Solution Hub Industrial Park (ISHIP), Mr. Ekene Obadiegwu. Ekpo said that discussions were still underway to finalise the Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (GSPA) for the supply of natural gas to the Indian firm.

