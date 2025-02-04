Steel Sector: ‘FG’s Resort To World Bank Right Step’

Share

An analyst, Hakeem Yekini, has said Federal Government’s recent move to solicit World Bank support for the development of Nigeria’s steel sector is a step in the right direction.

In an interview with New Telegraph yesterday, he also opined that the Ministry of Steel Development, led by Prince Shaiubu Abubakar Audu, recognised the steel sector’s vital role in driving economic progress and industrialisation.

A recent statement signed by AD (Information &PR) For: Head (Information & PR), Federal Ministry of Information and Orientation, Tine-Iulun M.A. disclosed that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Steel Development had sought World Bank support for the development of Steel Roadmap and other critical areas of the Steel Sector in Nigeria.

According to the statement, Audu, in a meeting with World Bank delegation in the Ministry’s headquarters, disclosed that as a vital sector for economic progress and industrialization, it was imperative that a comprehensive roadmap for the steel sector be developed to address the current issues and pave the way for a sustainable future for steel in Nigeria.

The minister noted that the need for a strategic plan for the steel industry in Nigeria could not be overstated, adding that with the right framework in place, the industry could unlock its full potential, create jobs, boost local production and contribute significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Yekini said that to create a thriving steel industry, Nigeria must first develop a comprehensive steel roadmap. This roadmap, he noted, should address the sector’s current challenges, such as inadequate power supply, funding difficulties, and logistical setbacks.

He said that by tackling these issues, Nigeria can unlock the steel sector’s full potential and pave the way for a sustainable future. According to him, it is important to revitalise existing steel assets.

“One key area of focus should be the revitalisation of existing steel assets, such as the Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL).

This company, once the flagship of Nigeria’s steel industry, has faced numerous challenges over the years.

However, with the right investment and support, ASCL can be restored to its former glory and become a driving force behind Nigeria’s steel production.

“The Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited has the potential to produce 1.3 million metric tons of steel per annum, making it one of the largest steel plants in Africa.

However, due to various challenges, including funding and management issues, the plant has been operating below capacity.

Revitalizing ASCL will not only create jobs and stimulate economic growth but also reduce Nigeria’s reliance on imported steel.

“Another crucial aspect of Nigeria’s steel development is promoting local steel production. This can be achieved by supporting small and medium-scale enterprises, as well as encouraging foreign investment in the sector.

By producing steel locally, Nigeria can reduce its reliance on imports, conserve foreign exchange reserves, and foster a more favorable balance of trade.”

He added: “Local steel production can also help to stimulate economic growth in rural areas, where many steel-related businesses are located.

By providing support to these businesses, the government can help to create jobs and improve living standards in rural communities. “Nigeria’s steel sector is also hindered by infrastructure deficits, including inadequate power supply and transportation networks.

To address these challenges, the government should invest in upgrading the national grid and developing more efficient transportation systems.

This will not only benefit the steel sector but also have a positive impact on the broader economy. “The government can also consider partnering with private sector companies to develop infrastructure projects, such as power plants and transportation networks.

This can help to attract investment and expertise, while also reducing the financial burden on the government.”

Yekini said that technological innovation was also essential for Nigeria’s steel sector to remain competitive. He added that the adoption of modern technologies, such as automation and digitalisation, could help improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance product quality.

Furthermore, investing in research and development, he noted, can help Nigeria’s steel sector stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on new opportunities.

The analyst urged the government to provide incentives for companies to invest in research and development, such as tax breaks and funding for research projects.

According to him, this can help to stimulate innovation and drive growth in the steel sector. He said that as Nigeria’s steel sector grows, it was essential to prioritise sustainability and environmental considerations.

For him, this can be achieved by implementing cleaner production technologies, promoting recycling, and adhering to environmental regulations and standards.

He advised that by embracing sustainable practices, Nigeria’s steel sector can minimize its environmental footprint while maintaining economic viability.

He said the government could establish regulations and standards for environmental sustainability, and provide incentives for companies to adopt sustainable practices.

He added that this can help to ensure that the steel sector grows in a responsible and sustainable manner. According to him, “the development of Nigeria’s steel sector requires a collaborative effort between the government and private sector.

The government should provide a conducive business environment, invest in infrastructure, and offer incentives to attract investment.

Meanwhile, the private sector should bring in expertise, technology, and capital to drive growth and innovation. “The government can establish policies and regulations that support the growth of the steel sector, such as tax breaks and subsidies for steel companies.

The private sector can invest in research and development, adopt new technologies, and provide training and employment opportunities for Nigerians.”

He added: “Nigeria’s steel sector has tremendous potential for growth and development. By developing a comprehensive steel roadmap, revitalising existing steel assets, promoting local steel production, addressing infrastructure deficits, embracing technological innovation, prioritising sustainability, and fostering collaboration between the government and private sector, Nigeria can unlock the steel sector’s full potential and drive economic progress and industrialisation.

“The World Bank’s support for the development of Nigeria’s steel sector is a welcome development, and the government should seize this opportunity to drive growth and transformation in the sector.

With the right policies, investments, and partnerships, Nigeria’s steel sector can become a major driver of economic growth and development, creating jobs, stimulating innovation, and improving living standards for Nigerians.”

Share

Please follow and like us: