Steel Minister, Audu, Hosts APC Stakeholders In Kogi

Share

The Honourable Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, on Saturday hosted stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State to an interactive session at his Ogbonicha country home.

The gathering was aimed at highlighting the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and mobilising grassroots support ahead of his anticipated 2027 re-election campaign.

In his address, Prince Audu applauded the bold reforms and developmental strides recorded under President Tinubu’s leadership in the past two years.

He emphasized the President’s unwavering resolve to tackle Nigeria’s challenges, grow the economy, enhance citizens’ welfare, and deliver the dividends of democracy.

He noted that the impact of the Renewed Hope agenda is already being felt, especially at the grassroots level, citing a recent decline in the prices of staple foods. The Minister called on his constituents to remain optimistic, assuring them that more progress would be recorded in the coming years, particularly with President Tinubu’s re-election.

“In just two years, Mr. President has demonstrated strong political will and commitment to transform Nigeria. State FAAC allocations have increased significantly, and Kogi State has directly benefitted from this boost,” he stated.

Speaking on the steel sector, the Minister reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to reviving the Ajaokuta Steel Plant. He revealed that an MoU has been signed with the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) of the plant, while efforts to attract private investors have been extended to China—a major step toward its revitalization.

“This gathering is to update my constituents on the performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the past two years. The President has performed tremendously well. Every politics is local, so I came to give a firsthand briefing,” he said.

“And as you can see, they are extremely delighted with the feedback they received. They are feeling the impact of the President, especially through job creation. I’m confident that in 2027, we will deliver the votes en masse for President Tinubu. Tinubu is Kogi, and Kogi is Tinubu. That is why Mr. President appointed me as Minister—to oversee the rehabilitation of Ajaokuta. The journey has started, and we are confident of delivering results quickly,” Audu added.

In his remarks, APC State Secretary, Mr. Joshua Onoja, praised the Minister for convening the session and reaffirmed the party’s unwavering support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid. He said the APC in Kogi remains united and focused on ensuring Tinubu’s continued success.

Also speaking, Hajiya Hauwa Aduku, Kogi State APC Women Leader, urged constituents to remain loyal to the party and the President. “There should be no vote for any other party from Kogi East,” she declared.

On his part, Hon. Saidu Ahmadu Baryoil, Member of the House of Assembly representing Ofu/Idah Federal Constituency, lauded Prince Audu’s leadership and affirmed the loyalty of Kogi East to the APC.

“The APC in Kogi State was founded by the late Prince Abubakar Audu. Today, you are walking in his footsteps. Kogi East stands firmly with you and with President Tinubu,” he said.

Highlighting his commitment to humanitarian causes, Prince Audu was presented with a Humanitarian Award by Arise Igala Magazine in recognition of his selfless service and contribution to the development of the Igala nation.

The well-attended meeting drew APC chieftains, executive chairmen, party stalwarts, council chairmen and secretaries, councillors from across Kogi East, current and former members of the Kogi State House of Assembly, members of the Audu/Faleke Support Group, representatives from Kogi Central and West, and a massive crowd of enthusiastic party supporters.

Share