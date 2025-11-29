Staying True To Myself Has Opened Doors I Never Even Imagined – Mariam Trimme

Known for her outspoken nature, Mariam Trimmer made her debut on the Real House Wives of Lagos (RHOL) with her unique personality. The PR expert and chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency currently representing Lagos in the brand new episode of Showmax’s latest original reality series, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip: Africa. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Mariam Trimmer spoke about the bold energy she’s bringing into this season, the surprises that came with filming far from home and the unmistakable flair that made her a fan favourite in the first place.

What was it like to be on the first edition of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT): Africa?

Being part of the very first edition of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa is an incredible honour and a major milestone for me. Just like when I was selected as part of the debut cast of The Real Housewives of Lagos, it carries that same powerful feeling if not even more.

I truly feel that I’ve helped pave the way for other African countries, especially Nigeria, to shine on this kind of global platform.

My name, Mariam Trimmer, will always be part of the conversation when it comes to groundbreaking reality TV moments in Africa, and that’s something I’m deeply proud of RHUGT Africa was an amazing experience because they could have chosen anyone, yet they chose me.

That, to me, is a testament to my work ethic, my authenticity and the energy I bring to the screen. It shows that staying true to myself has opened doors I never even imagined.

As an OG housewife, having been on all seasons of The Real Housewives of Lagos, what do you think RHUGT Africa will make people understand about you that they didn’t before?

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is going to make it impossible for people to overlook my evolution. I’ve grown, I’ve elevated, and I’ve refined who I am personally, emotionally and professionally.

I’m not the same woman you met in Season 1 of RHOLagos and this trip shows that clearly. My consistency, my work ethics, and my presence speak louder than ever.

People will see that I’m not just someone who shows up. I show up with intention, clarity, and control. You’ll see how I handle myself, how I manage situations, and how I hold my own no matter what the environment brings. This season is a reminder that Mariam Trimmer isn’t just part of the show; she sets the tone.

Was there anyone you connected with immediately and anyone who surprised you in ways you didn’t expect?

I connected immediately with Annie Mthembu from the Durban franchise. Our energy matched from the start, and we bonded both personally and on a more professional, intentional level.

I also connected well with Princess Jecoco from Abuja. There were instant familiarity and ease with her. As for the ones I didn’t connect with right away… let’s just say you’ll have to watch the show to see how that story unfolds!

Did you form any new friendships on the trip?

Absolutely! I formed some beautiful new friendships on this trip, especially with the Durban ladies and Princess Jecoco. They were truly a breath of fresh air, and I connected with them in a very genuine way.

I really like their energy, their openness and the way they show up for the people around them. I also formed bonds with a few others, and what made it special was that our connection went beyond the show.

Outside of the show, we were able to open up, share what we were dealing with in our personal lives, and really support each other. That, to me, is sisterhood and I appreciated every moment of it.

You’re known for being expressive and unfiltered. Did you feel the need to manage perception differently on this trip, or did you lean fully into your natural energy?

Haha, yes everyone knows I’m expressive and unfiltered, and one thing I’ll never do is water myself down for anyone, no matter where I am. I don’t manage people’s perceptions of me. I show up as myself. Always. To be honest, I didn’t feel the need to adjust to anything.

A lot of the girls came in with their own ideas of who they thought I was, and you could tell they were on eggshells around me for a few days.

Then they realised I’m actually very easy to talk to and a whole vibe on my own. I brought my natural, happy energy as always, but I was also very self-aware of the space, the dynamics and the people I was with. So yes, I was fully me… just the elevated, intentional version.

Annie Mthembu of The Real Housewives of Durban in a recent interview said it was a tie between you and Christall Kay of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg on who brought the drama this season. Do you agree with her?

Haha, I love that! Drama is part of what makes these shows so entertaining, and I definitely brought my energy to the table. Christall Kay had her moments too, so I can see why Annie said it was a tie.

But honestly, I like to think that while I bring the drama, I also bring authenticity, fun and heart and that’s what makes my presence on the show unforgettable. So yes, I’ll own it, I brought it, but in true Mariam Trimmer style!

Which cultural moment on the trip made you proud to represent Lagos and Nigeria?

Honestly, every single day on that trip made me proud to represent Lagos and Nigeria. Being Nigerian isn’t something I switch on and off; it is who I am, and I carry that identity with me everywhere I go.

One of my proudest moments was teaching the girls about my Yoruba heritage. They were fascinated, they were curious, and they genuinely appreciated the culture I brought to the table.

That meant a lot to me. I’m also a huge believer in Nigerian and African fashion. I made it a point to wear only Nigerian designers throughout the show just like I’ve always done on RHOLagos. Every outfit was a statement, a celebration, and a reminder of the creativity coming out of our country.

I’m proud of who we are and being on a platform that allows me to showcase Nigeria’s talent, culture, and craftsmanship to the world is something I take seriously. Representing Lagos and Nigeria will always be my honour.

Your style is a big part of your identity. What went into your fashion choices for RHUGT: Africa, especially knowing you were stepping onto a continental stage?

My style is absolutely a major part of my identity and RHUGT: Africa, I knew I was stepping onto a continental stage, so I came prepared. I wanted my fashion to speak loudly, clearly, and proudly about where I come from.

Just like on The Real Housewives of Lagos, I made it my mission to spotlight the brilliance of the African fashion industry, especially Nigeria.

Nigerian designers are some of the most talented creatives in the world, and wearing their pieces is always an honour for me. Every outfit was intentional, every look was curated, and every moment was an opportunity to show off the artistry coming out of Nigeria.

I can proudly say I represented Nigerian designers throughout the entire trip and that, for me, was a major statement.

Why should people watch you on RHUGT: Africa?

Because I bring authenticity, grace, fashion, fun, laughter, drama… basically, the full experience. With so many incredible personalities from across the continent, it could get chaotic, but I would say I kept it exciting, real, and unforgettable.

I’m unfiltered, unapologetically myself, and always ready to make an impact in every scene. Expect bold fashion, bold energy, and bold moments and you won’t be able to take your eyes off me!