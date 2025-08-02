New Telegraph

August 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 2, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Staying Committed To…

Staying Committed To One Woman Is Difficult – Seyi Awolowo

  • August 2, 2025
  • 1 minute read

Former BBNaija housemate, Seyi Awolowo, has said that many men find it difficult to commit to one woman due to the abundance of attractive women.

Speaking on “The Outside The Box Podcast,” Seyi explained that discipline is essential to remaining faithful, likening the temptation to being surrounded by a variety of appealing options.

“Concentrating on one woman is difficult, especially with the number of beauties that are out there. Nigerian women are beautiful. It’s difficult to concentrate on one woman. Today, you will see ‘egusi,’ tomorrow ‘efo riro,’ pizza and sandwich. It’s very difficult,” he said.

He described loyalty as a “gift from God,” while also stressing the need for self-awareness and personal responsibility.

“It’s how you manage yourself and know how to be practical with yourself. Some people tend to bite off more than they can chew. If you can handle it [dating multiple women], handle it right. But if you can’t, don’t,” he added.

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

New Media Conference Returns To Celebrate A “Decade Of Disruptors”
Read Next

Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News