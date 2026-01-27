Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yomi Fabiyi has appealed to award-winning Afrobeats star, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, to continue honouring the legacy of late music icon Fela Anikulapo Kuti amid ongoing online controversy.

In an open letter addressed to the singer, Fabiyi urged Wizkid not to remove the tattoo of Fela’s image on his body, urging him to handle the situation with maturity.

Speaking further, Fabiyi acknowledged Wizkid’s long-standing admiration for the Afrobeat pioneer, stating that the singer’s participation in Felabration events and his consistent praise of Fela in public forums.

Fabiyi described Wizkid as a symbol of modern musical revolution, stating that his influence within Nigeria and on the global Afrobeat scene places him in a unique position of responsibility.

He wrote: “Dear Wizzy, Please don’t be tempted to erase Fela’s image you tattooed. Manage this storm very well, mate. You unarguably represent a revolution/history in Nigeria and Afrobeat music.

“Yes, aside from the fact that Late Legend, Fela, enjoys pioneer status, he represents a revolution, and his impact is felt in giving voice to the voiceless, fighting corruption, making sacrifices, and, indeed, in the democracy we now enjoy. His music is a movement.

“You have acknowledged and celebrated Fela more than millions of us have. For a musician of your status to have graced several Felabrations means you have ensured you sustain Fela’s legacy.

“For a global music legend like you to have him tattooed on your skin and for you to speak highly of him in a recent documentary, etc., we understand your genuine opinion, and the situation should have been handled better.

“Continue celebrating Fela and walk the path of honour and peace. You are a BIG STAR, a living legend, and a national asset, and we hold Legendary Fela Anikulapo and Ayo Balogun in high esteem.

“I can’t trade you both for anything. I don’t compare because comparison proves nothing. May you live long and fulfil more dreams. Greater you, Wizzy”.