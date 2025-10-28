‘Stay Loyal To Your Husband’, Portable Advises Regina Daniels

Controversial Nigerian street-pop artist, Habeeb Okokiola, popularly known as Portable, has taken to his social media page to react to Regina Daniels’ marital issues.

Taking to Regina Daniels‘ comment section, in which she showcased her newly acquired property, Portable persuaded her to remain faithful to her husband, Ned Nwoko, despite Regina’s complaints of domestic violence against him.

According to the controversial singer, only devoted wives would enjoy marriage.

Portable added that people will only tell her lies during this trying period because of what they can benefit from her.

READ ALSO:

“God bless your home forever, pls stay loyal, loyalty pass juju na wife wey dey loyal dey enjoy life pass. Reason before you go anywhere, no man go make you happy like the man wey put you for house value what you have make you no go come back like Aya oba wey park comot for omo Ola house don dey beg to come back because no responsibility man outside na hook up full out,” he wrote.

The singer stated that there are no responsible men again, urging her to stay with her husband.

“Aya oba wey comot for omo Ola house don dey beg to come back because no responsible man outside na chop and go everybody won do.

“Obirin ni Ota Obirin them no want you there, that’s why them dey tell you make you comot for your man house, them no fit buy your one week food.

“Nice man go come your dm say your husband dey do you bad na lie he dey do caring man because of your pata after them see the pata no matter your matter no concern them again,” he added.