Stay Glamorous In Trailblazing Ball Dress

Adhering to dress codes, especially for special occasions such as Christenings, Graduations, and Balls are certainly no exception. When it comes to picking out your outfit for a ball, think formal, elegant and glamorous. Wearing evening dresses for a formal affair is an exciting experience.

There are many different styles to choose from, and you can find one that will make you stand out from the crowd. However, if you want to ensure that your evening dress is appropriate for the occasion, some guidelines should be followed.

A ball gown silhouette gives off a dramatic, regal vibe, and they are hot on the runways right now but, if you are not used to wearing a super-full skirt, maneuvering in layers of stain, tulle and crinoline can raise some intimidating questions such as: What is the right length for a ball gown?

Can you still dance the night away and rock a voluminous silhouette? Throughout history, balls have always commanded a full “Ball Gown” style but these days, dresses aren’t so wide you can’t fit through a doorway while wearing ball dress. In theory, wearing a ball gown is the most glamorous thing in the world, in practical however, things could be a little more problematic.

When wearing a ball dress, throw out the ease of a T-shirt, say goodbye to the laid-back louche of a tracksuit and do not even think it will be anything like wearing an easy-breezy party dress out to play. Things get a little more complicated when hemlines increase and fullness of skirt maximized but it will be fabulous.

TIPS

If you are going for a frothy hemline, stay well away from shoes that come bedazzled in rhinestones. Instead, chose a smooth fabric like satin or velvet and block heels that you can comfortably walk in.

Don’t worry about tripping! Although a ball gown has a full silhouette, it shouldn’t be excessively long. The front of the skirt should just brush the top of your toes says fashion designer Maureen Daniel.

Before the dancing commences, you’ll have the dinner component to get through so make sure you understand how the gown works when you sit.

Wearing a ball gown can be made a whole lot easier by investing in the help of a really great tailor.

Ball gown can be accessorized in many different ways, and this is a great way to add personality and style to your look. Accessories can also help make you look taller or slimmer, so take advantage of this!

Colours play a significant role in enhancing your overall look. However, they also have the power to do the opposite.

The biggest, most dramatic option can be tempting, but adding too much crinoline can make the gown heavy, hot and even scratchy. Instead, opt for softer fabric and fewer layers for a ball gown silhouette that is more comfortable and has more movement to it.