Stay Focused, Strive For Excellence – GOC 81 Division Tells Future Military Leaders

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, has called on students of the Senior Leadership and Staff Officers Course 3/25 at the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management (NACOLM) to remain focused and leverage their training for professional growth.

The Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations (ADDAPR)81 Division Nigerian army, Lt. Col. Olabisi Ayeni, said in a release that, the GOC 81 Division addressed the students during their tour of the 81 Division, held at the Division’s Officers’ Mess, Outer Marina, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mijinyawa who was represented by the Chief of Staff (COS) Headquarters 81 Division, Brigadier General Mutiu Oloyede praised the students for their dedication to the demanding academic program.

He underscored the importance of discipline, lifelong learning, and applying knowledge to forging a robust military leadership framework. General Mijinyawa highlighted the Division’s recent accomplishments in combating illicit drug trafficking and peddling amongst other crimes, attributing these achievements to collaboration with sister security agencies.

