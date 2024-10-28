Stay Focused, Sanwo-Olu Charges One-Day Governor

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babjide Sanwo-Olu has charged the 2024 Lagos ‘One Day Governor’ and overall winner of the 20th Edition of the State’s Spelling Bee Competition, Abdulazeez Abdulrahmon and members of his cabinet to remain focused as the future is bright ahead of them.

He made the charge when he, alongside his wife, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke received the One Day Governor

and other members of the novelty cabinet including: One Day Deputy Governor, Master Oki Sewanu Coordinator, Student of Ansar-Ud-Deen Senior Grammar School, Badagry and the One Day Secretary to the State Government, Miss. Saheed Alimot-Odere, Student of Jubilee Model Senior Grammar School, Coker Aguda.

Speaking at the reception in Lagos House, Ikeja, the Governor noted that past One Day Governors and Deputy Governors have grown to become great ambassadors of Lagos State in various fields, noting that many of them have completed their university education and are doing well in their respective fields.

Dr Sanwo-Olu in her remarks, congratulated all the students for emerging overall winners of the competition, noting that the Spelling Bee Competition has over the years created a platform to build their confidence and vocabulary with the ultimate aim of making them better communicators.

She highlighted some of the various initiatives championed by her office such as; War Against Drug Abuse, Fight Against Sexual and Gender Based Violence, Lagos Boy Child Initiative, School Support Initiative, among others.

The First Lady concluded by charging the students not to relent in attaining success in their academic pursuit emphasising that the Government will continue to provide a habitable learning environment for all Children.

The Courtesy Visit also had the attendance of the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, Tutor General/ Permanent Secretary, Education District II, Mrs. Anike Adekanye and Officials of the Office of Education Quality Assurance, among other top government officials.

