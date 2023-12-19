Stay Away From Igbo Land This Yuletide, Ekpa Warns Igbos In Diaspora

A Few days before the commencement of this year’s festive period, the Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile, Simon Ekpa, called on Igbos in Diaspora to avoid travelling home, saying there were high-security threats.

The Finland-based lawyer and separatist, Ekpa, disclosed this in a statement, sighted by our correspondent on Tuesday.

Ekpa noted that it would be safer for them to remain in their country of residence during this yultide, than risking their lives to any part of Igbo land.

Ekpa stated, “Those telling you to come back for Christmas are kidnappers; they are out of cash, and their only hope is to kidnap you for ransom during Christmas.

“The Biafra government has warned all Biafrans in Diaspora to remain where they are during this Christmas for security reasons. Send your ticket money to your families back home; they need the money more than you risk your life going to Nigeria for Christmas.

“Terrorists will begin hunting for Biafra returnees. All the Nigeria terrorist forces will be hunting for Biafrans who will return home and possibly kill some of them;

“The Nigeria IPOB criminals will be ready to kidnap you since that has been their business.

“Staying In the Diaspora will help the Biafra Liberation Army and other Biafra forces tackle security challenges better as they will be less distracted”, he said.