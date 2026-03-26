Stay Away From Ibadanland, Olubadan Warns Land Grabbers

The Oludan, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja (Arusa1), has warned land grabbers to stay away from Ibadanland or prepare to face the full wrath of the law.

The warning was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga, shortly after the land dispute settlement meeting held at Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan.

The statement reads: “I am not happy with the activities of the land grabbers in Ibadan ranging from threat, intimidation, beating to the forceful seizure of the land from the rightful land owners.”