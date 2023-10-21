‘Stay Away From Criminality’, Fubara Charges Youths

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has advised young people on how to avoid crime and criminal activity in general.

This was as he encouraged the young people to get involved in worthwhile endeavours and spread the word about positive things happening in their local areas.

Governor Fubara gave the advice at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday when he received the 28-year-old Promise Wosu Jr. who just finished a 606-kilometer marathon walk from the Lekki gates in Lagos State to Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

Speaking in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Boniface Onyedi, the governor acknowledged Wosu’s determination to complete the longest distance covered on foot as a commendable attempt at setting a record that proves that Rivers youths are resourceful.

READ ALSO:

He pointed out that by doing this, they would be consciously attempting to present the state as a desirable location that encourages the harmonious coexistence of all citizens.

He said, “It gives us so much joy this afternoon to hear that one of our youths has also set a record and it is commendable.

“As a government, we will continue to encourage you and others who are doing positive things. By Monday, Wosu will meet with the Chief of Staff, Government House, who will bring him to my office where I will do a special thing for him.”

Governor Fubara stressed the need for everybody, particularly the youths to see Rivers State as their own, which requires them to do things that promote peace, while consciously projecting the State positively to the rest of the world.

He added, “It is upon us to engage in meaningful ventures. It is not always good to hear our news on the bad side.

“I’m appealing to you to always put those good news out. Don’t use your media platform to disparage the state. At the end of the day, it is your State too.”