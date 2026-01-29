Stay-At-Home: Soludo’s Order Unrealistic, Dead On Arrival –Lawyer

A human rights lawyer and public affairs analyst, Carl Umegboro, has condemned the approach of Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, in curtailing the sit-athome in the state.

Umegboro in a statement said the governor’s actions on most issues leave much to be desired, especially in Prof Soludo’s ranking in terms of educational qualifications and as a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He, however, particularised on the sit-at-home in the state on Mondays, which was imposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across southeast states, and luckily for other states, their restrictions have been relaxed to an extent, unlike in Anambra state.

Umegboro argued that the approach the governor adopted to relax the sit-at-home reflects everything negative: myopia, insensitivity, lack of pragmatism and empathy, drawing a blank, being stuck, and it has been counterproductive and always led to tragedy, claiming human lives.

He said: “It’s unimaginable for the governor to persistently push residents to compulsorily clock in at the duty post and threaten traders to open shops to defy the sit-at-home on Mondays when the same approach has resulted in many people sent to their early graves during the previous anti-sit-at-home enforcement by the state government.

“And sadly, after the ugly outcomes, all the governor did after some were gruesomely murdered was to condemn the killings in the media, and move on. Where is the empathy? “The governor should not be unmindful that human lives are precious and sacred; hence, such insensitivity is unacceptable.

“The primary purpose of government pursuant to Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution, Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, is the welfare and security of the people, that is, the protection of lives. “Or does it mean the governor did not know that the majority of the people observing the sit-out-home on Mondays are not complying?