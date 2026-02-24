Stay-At-Home: Soludo Shuts New Auto Spare Parts Market

The Anambra State Government yesterday ordered the closure of the new Auto Spare Parts Market, Nkwo in Nnewi, over non-compliance with government directive for all markets to open for businesses on Mondays.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the shutdown was spearheaded by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Markets Evarist Uba.

Uba ordered that the market be shut down for a period of one week, saying that the move is aimed at restoring order and addressing economic sabotage across the state. He explained that the enforcement exercise was carried out on the orders of Governor Charles Soludo. He emphasised that the governor’s order signaled a firm stance on market governance within the state’s industrial hubs.

According to him, the decision to seal the market stems from several unresolved issues, especially non-compliance to government directive that all markets across the state should open on Mondays.

Uba said: “Not opening the market on Mondays is considered by the state government as an act of economic sabotage and will be treated as such. “The market is expected to remain under government and security watch until the expiration of the one week mandate.”

He said during the one week period, stakeholders, traders and union leaders are expected to recalibrate as failure to adhere to government directive would result in the market being shut down for two weeks.