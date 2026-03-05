Stay-At-Home: Soludo Insists On Salary Cut For Failing To Work On Mondays

The Anambra State Government yesterday said there was no going back on the implementation of the pro-rata payment policy measure against the Monday stay-athome culture among civil servants.

The Commissioner for Finance Moses Okafor said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday while speaking on the deductions from workers’ February salary.

NAN reports that Anambra civil servants observed and complained of varying rates of deductions from their February salary without proper explanations. But Okafor said the amounts deducted were for Mondays in which workers did not report for duties because they were observing sit-athome.

He said his ministry was deliberate and systematic as it painstakingly went through the attendance lists taken and submitted by heads of ministries, departments and agencies to work out the amounts deductible.

He said Soludo was determined to ensure optimal productivity among workers in the state and would not condone civil servants drawing full salaries when they worked four out of five days in a week.

The commissioner said: “The governor has directed that sit-athome and it is inclusive of everybody in Anambra, traders and civil servants alike to ensure that the state is open for business and government activities on Mondays.

Okafor said: “The deduction is not arbitrary, heads of MDAs are made to write and send Monday attendance which are taken every Monday and I take time to sign all the original copies before they are sent to payroll.”