Stay-At-Home: Showdown Looms in Anambra

Tomorrow(Monday) may surely be a total showdown in Anambra, especially Onitsha, the commercial City. The looming confrontation is between the Police Command, Army and the Agunechemba Security Squad against the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for Actualization Of A Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB ).

That is as the state government drives the final nail in ending the over five years stay-at-home order by the separatists groups . Rising from a meeting between government and the leadership of all the markets in Anambra State, the traders reached a truce with Governor Charles Soludo to end the stay at home order by opening their shops this Monday, six days after the Onitsha main market was shut down by government.

But IPOB and MASSOB have announced a stay-at home order on the same Monday, insisting that all activities in the state should be shut down in compliance with their directive; a development that is currently unsettling the state.

However, a section of IPOB led by Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had dismissed the stay-at-home order, contending that it was not authentic, urging the general public to discountenance the order, which it said was coming from enemies of Igbo land.

In a swift reaction to the order, the Police Command through its Public Relations Office, reassured the general public that there was no cause for alarm, adding that the Joint Task Force on Security, which includes all the Service Commands has made adequate security arrangements to ensure that no shop, market or trader would be attacked by either MASSOB and IPOB and that people should go about their normal businesses without any fears.

Already, major security flashpoints have been taken over by the operatives in a proactive move towards averting an unlikely event of breakdown of law and order in the state. Also, the Agunechemba Security Squad, has beefed up security architecture in the major markets of Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka , Ogbaru and Ekwulobia, in readiness for putting an end to the stay-athome order.

Prince Ken Emeakayi, the Special Adviser to Governor Charles Soludo on Community Security, urged traders in Anambra State to have faith in the governor’s dedication to safeguarding the safety of citizens and their possessions, as well as to depend on the state’s internal security framework, as market activities resume on Monday.

The Special Adviser expressed genuine concern over the widespread belief that the government lacks a plan to protect legally operating traders on Mondays. He emphasised that Agunechemba, in collaboration with the Police and various federal security bodies, was fully prepared to ensure adequate security throughout the State.

In a press release distributed to reporters in Awka, Mr. Nweke Nweke, the Media and Publicity Secretary of Agunechemba, announced that, following the directive from His Excellency, Governor Charles Soludo, through his security adviser, Agunechemba has put new measures in place to tackle potential security risks in markets on Mondays.

Reacting to a call for a complete business lockdown in Anambra State tomorrow, the local security chief under Governor Soludo urged traders and the public to disregard these proposals. He reminded the citizens that those promoting such actions were likely driven by their own interests while continuing their own business activities comfortably.

Prince Emeakayi highlighted that his team will remain active during this critical period. He assured both traders and their valued customers of safety while conducting business in Anambra State. He urged parents and guardians to advise their children about the risks of engaging in betting with the government, emphasising that anyone, who permits their children to participate in creating chaos in the state will have to face serious repercussions.

“I encourage traders in Anambra State to adhere to the governor’s Executive Order by coming out in large numbers on Mondays for their legitimate business activities. “In terms of security, I assure you that the state government’s acquisition of modern security equipment for Agunechemba prioritises the protection of our citizens’ lives and property.”

“Anyone contacting you from their secure business environment to propose shutting down yours, no matter what they call themselves, is not just against you but also a threat to your future and welfare. “I strongly advise you to disregard these non-state actors, who have never prioritised the best interests of Ndi Anambra.

“I am optimistic that traders will collaborate with our personnel to work alongside other security agencies to ensure sufficient security in the state during this vital time,” he concluded. However, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu, has condemned the forceful closure of Onitsha main market by Governor Chukwuma Soludo because of the traders’ observance of Monday’s stay-at-home exercise.

According to the Anambra State Coordinator of MASSOB, Comrade Izunna Okoronkwo: “We wish to remind Governor Chukwuma Soludo that the trader’s stay-at-home exercise is a voluntarily, not coerced or enforced. “It is a mark of solidarity with unlawful incarceration of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and a civil disobedience to the government against the actualization of Biafra.

“The statewide stay-athome exercise on 2nd February 2026 is a warning bell to Governor Chukwuma Soludo that power belongs to the people. Your meeting with the market leaders in Anambra and mobilisation and unleashing of Hausa Fulani security agents in Nigeria Army and Police, including your private militia in Anambra State will never suppress the unrelenting and uncompromised spirit of Biafrans in Anambra State.” “We support the voluntary stay-at-home exercise on February 2nd , 2026 in Anambra state”, he said.