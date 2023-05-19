Statutory Revenue Dips By N141.21bn As Faac Shares April Allocation

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) recorded reduction in gross statutory revenue by N141.210 billion in April against March figure of N638.673 billion, culminating in N497.463 billion received as Gross statutory revenue in April. A FAAC document detailing sharing of April revenue accruals into federation purse to the three tires of governments comprising federal, states and 774 local government councils released last night showed that in April 2023, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Companies Income Tax (CIT), Oil and Gas Royalties, Import and Excise Duties, and Value Added Tax (VAT) all decreased considerably. Only Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) increased albeit marginally.

To this end, FAAC approved for sharing to the three tiers of government, total sum of N655.932 billion as April 2023 revenue. FAAC’s statement was signed by Director in charge of Media and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa. The statement explained that N655.932 billion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N364.654 billion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N202.762 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) of N14.516 billion, N50.000 billion augmentation from Forex Equalization revenue and N24.000 billion augmentation from the Non-mineral revenue.

In April 2023, total deductions for cost of collection was N28.108 billion and total deductions for transfers and refunds was N120.287 billion. From the total distributable revenue of N655.932 billion; the Federal Government received N248.809 bil- lion, states received N218.307 billion and the local government councils received N160.600 billion. A total sum of N28.216 billion was shared to the relevant states as 13 percent derivation revenue.