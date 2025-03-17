Statutory Delegates Will Participate In Parties Primaries – Akpabio

Share

Strong indication emerged on Monday that the 2022 Electoral Act will be amended for the inclusion of statutory delegates in political parties’ primaries, slated for 2026 ahead of the 2027 general election.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this in Abuja while having in the audience the National leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) who he admonished to weed out quacks from the legal profession.

According to him, the omission of statutory delegates from primaries of political parties in the 2022 Electoral Act was a costly mistake that must be corrected before the next round of general elections.

He said: “There were defects in the last Electoral Act that was amended. So, we want to cure some of the defects that we found in our electoral system.

“I can tell you one. Without any particular intention of the Parliament, in the 2023 elections and the 2022 primaries, we inadvertently, created what I may call super-delegates.

“Because all the statutory delegates, starting from the President, the Vice President, the Governors, Deputy Governors, the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, members of Parliament, National, Sub-National, Chairman of Councils, and all, were omitted as delegates.

“These are areas that we think we can look at in order to make our democracy more participatory. Because democracy is all about numbers.

“We ended up at a national level bringing out the President, we had about 2,380, because we had 3,000 people in each of the local government areas, was omitted from the amendment it meant that all others unless you contested to be an ad hoc delegate you are not welcome at the primaries to select flag bearers of the legislative houses governorship and then, of course, flag bearer of the presidential conventions in all the political parties across the country.

“We shall also look at the powers that we gave to INEC because at the time it looked as if INEC was the last arbiter as to who decides who is a candidate and not the political parties, so we now have to look up to INEC to decide whether to take the name or not to take the name and I believe strongly that the political parties should have the power to select its candidates that will best serve its manifestos and has the integrity to represent its people and has a track record of performance to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people so these are areas that we are looking at in the electoral act.”

He however admonished the leadership of the NBA to weed out quacks from the legal profession who according to him, are among very senior members of the bar who were never called to the bar.

In his earlier remark, the National President of NBA, Afam Osigwe, told the Senate President that the National Assembly should in the ongoing constitution amendment, bring about justice sector reform in the country.

He cited the example of one of the quacks he caught at the Igbosere Magistrate Court in Lagos in the early 1990s, having earlier known the quack to have read History at the University of Calabar where he read Law.

