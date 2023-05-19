Statistics: FG To Spend N5.3bn On Birth, Death Database

Nigeria is moving towards having a strong and reliable statistics of birth and death rates as the Federal Government is set to create a datase for that purpose.

A sum of N5.3 billion has been marked down to be invested in creating an Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (eCRVS), a digital platform for electronic registration and records of births and deaths in Nigeria.

The Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr. Ifeanyi Nwoko, said the project, to be funded by Messrs Barnksforte Technologies in partnership with the National Population Commission, had been approved.

The Federal Government also approved the establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company (ALC) under a Public Private Partnership (PPP).

According to the ICRC, the project seeks to capture and verify births and deaths in Nigeria and provide attestation and verification of certificates to end users on the platform.

Hitherto, birth and death registrations were done manually in Nigeria, causing low coverage and the processes were prone to errors, omissions, and delays, resulting in incomplete or inaccurate records.

The country has not been able to present a reliable data in birth and death rates which has affected policymaking and planning. According to the Commission, the proposed digital registration platform will eliminate the errors in the manual data collection and storage methods that made it difficult to aggregate and analyze birth and death statistics.

It was noted that lack of comprehensive and accurate data posed challenges for government agencies and organisations involved in vital statistics analysis, health planning, and resource allocation.

It was also noted that the manual processing of birth and death registrations was time consuming and inefficient, involving multiple entries, paperwork, and physical storage, leading to delays in issuing certificates and causing inconvenience for individuals requiring official documentation.

The concession agency also disclosed that the Federal Government approval of the establishment of an Aviation Leasing Company (ALC) under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) was in a bid to inject private sector funds into infrastructure development and boost the nation’s economic growth.

The commission said both approvals were given following the issuance of Full Business Case (FBC) compliance certificates by ICRC, the agency statutorily established to regulate PPPs.

The ICRC said the ALC, which would be executed by Messrs AJW Consortium as concessionaires, seeks to provide an opportunity for local leases of aircraft to both domestic and international carriers.