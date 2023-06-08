Statistics Behind De Gea’s Difficult Season At Man Utd

Manchester United’s season ended with defeat in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, leaving Erik ten Hag to focus on the next phase of his rebuild.

Although United fought hard in the final, lack of real quality at both ends of the pitch gave City the edge in the showpiece occasion.

David de Gea endured another difficult afternoon at Wembley and has been largely blamed for the defeat.

If he wasn’t completely at fault for Ilkay Gundogan’s record-breaking early opener, he will certainly be disappointed in letting the German’s killer second squirm past his reach and end up in the corner of his net.

De Gea also gave the ball away on multiple occasions as United tried to get a foothold in the game, giving up possession far too readily to a City side that will make you pay.

The Spaniard’s performance was symptomatic of his season, with United’s number one failing to adapt to Ten Hag’s style of play.

Additionally, the stats do nothing to help De Gea, who ranks alarmingly low in most of the key metrics used to measure a ‘keeper’s performance.

Given Ten Hag’s modus operandi of taking control of matches and building from the back, United’s stopper’s 68.33% passing accuracy, ranking him 19th out of 20 Premier League ‘keepers will no doubt worry the boss.

De Gea’s soft centre when claiming crosses is also something that frustrates United fans and is underlined by his failure to collect 3 crosses he has come for over the course of the season, which doesn’t sound a lot but is only beaten by Wolves’ Jose Sa, with 4.

“Additionally, the Spaniard’s reluctance to leave his line leaves him 17th on the list for ‘successful run outs’(11), the sign of a proactive goalkeeper. Nick Pope sits top of the charts with 37.

One attribute that has been used to combat arguments about De Gea’s fading powers throughout the season is his ability to shoot stop.