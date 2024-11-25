Stationery Firm Appoints GM

Share

A global manufacturer of stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC has appointed Anthony Amahwe as the general manager.

The strategic move underscored the company’s commitment to driving sustainable growth, innovation and leadership excellence in the region.

In a statement by the company, Amahwe has extensive experience in executive roles, including his tenure at FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, where he successfully identified market opportunities and led initiatives that boosted growth, profitability and distribution efficiency Amahwe, with a background spanning regional, national and international markets would lead BIC’s strategic efforts in Nigeria.

His dynamic skill set and proven track record in strategic leadership have consistently driven business success.

Amahwe stated, “I am deeply honoured to join BIC, a brand that holds a special place in the hearts of consumers worldwide for its quality and innovation.

My focus will be on harnessing the rich opportunities in the Nigerian market by leveraging BIC’s legacy of excellence, commitment to sustainability, and dedication to delivering exceptional value to our customers.

Share

Please follow and like us: