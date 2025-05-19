State’s Responsibility In Self-Defence

Share

Where do we draw the line between state’s responsibility, self-help, and self-defence?

This is imperative considering the desperate suggestions and measures ongoing in some of our communities, where people are finding or looking for alternatives other than the protection offered by the state.

Should this debate or discussion occur in a democratic society governed by the rule of law and due process? Is it that the state has abdicated its responsibility to the people?

Can we truly sustain the long-term implications of arming non-state actors such as vigilantes or the so-called civilian Joint Task Forces (JTFs), especially in states where formal security is weak or absent?

These concerns are not merely theoretical; they reflect the lived realities of many Nigerians across villages, communities, local government areas, and states plagued by insecurity. Thousands have been forced to flee their homes, often leaving behind families, livelihoods, and farmlands.

Many escaped without a clear destination—some in the dead of night, others at dawn, and some under the harsh light of day. Children have fled without knowing the fate or whereabouts of their parents.

Entire communities have been displaced by communal conflicts, farmer-herder clashes, banditry, insurgency, ‘Boko Haram’ and secessionist violence. Some return only to flee again, while others, weary of running, have chosen to stay and face whatever comes.

A few have even negotiated uneasy truces with their tormentors, paying to remain in their ancestral homes. Some have formed vigilante groups to protect their communities, with some armed while others rely on ‘local charms’ for protection.

Is this their responsibility, or is the state abdicating its responsibility to the citizens? In examining the interplay between individual action and governmental duty, it becomes essential to understand how self-help and self-defence function within the framework of state responsibility.

These mechanisms are not merely legal doctrines but practical responses to systemic gaps in governance and protection.

Selfhelp and self-defence arise in contexts where the state, as the primary guarantor of security and justice, is unable or unwilling to act promptly or adequately.

While both concepts empower individuals to act independently for protection or redress, they also underscore the limits of state responsibility, where failure to prevent harm or ensure justice forces individuals to act.

Thus, these concepts highlight the tension between individual agency and the state’s duty to maintain order, enforce rights, and protect its citizens. Chapter 11 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the Charter of Governance.

Section 14(1) of Chapter 11 emphatically declares that the Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a state based on the principles of democracy and social justice.

Section 14(2)(b) of Chapter 11 provides that ‘the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.’

The state, represented by the federal and state governments, is to secure our villages, communities, and the local governments to enable people to carry out their daily business and live a peaceful life. It is not the responsibility of the

people to provide their security. The duties of citizens are enumerated in Section 24 of the Constitution.

It states that it shall be the duty of every citizen to abide by the Constitution, respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag, the National Anthem, the National Pledge, and legitimate authorities; help enhance the power, prestige, and good name of Nigeria; defend Nigeria and render such national service as may be required; respect the dignity of other citizens and the rights and legitimate interests of others and live in unity and harmony in the spirit of common brotherhood; make positive and useful contributions to the advancement, progress, and well-being of the community where they reside; assist appropriate and lawful agencies in maintaining law and order; and declare their income honestly to appropriate and lawful agencies and pay their taxes promptly.

Having done this, the State equips the Police, the Army, and other security agencies to protect the citizens. The Police Force secures public safety and public order.

On the other hand, the armed forces are equipped to defend Nigeria from external aggression; maintaining its territorial integrity and securing its borders from violation on land, sea, or air; suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authorities to restore order when called upon to do so by the President, performing such other functions as may be prescribed by an Act of the National Assembly.

The failure of the state to fulfil its primary responsibility of providing security, protection, and basic services often leaves citizens vulnerable to violence, displacement, and hardship.

In such a vacuum, people are forced to seek survival elsewhere, resulting in the creation of camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). Sometimes, people propose desperate measures during periods of national uncertainty and emergency. It is not easy to be among IDPs.

It is humiliating and dehumanising. It is difficult for able-bodied men and women to wait for rations from the State, humanitarian agencies, and civil society groups and organisations. Sometimes the rations may not come.

Sometimes, an entire family will be in the camp, and children will look up to their parents for food, but it is not forthcoming. Some children cannot go to school and beg on the streets to feed their families. Some girls turn to desperate measures to survive.

People in other communities who witness the terrible conditions in the camps for internally displaced persons dread such a life and go the extra mile to protect their communities.

This is where self-help and self-defence come in. Self-help must be understood within the context of our democracy, and as pointed out by Kayode Eso in the case of MILITARY GOVERNOR OF LAGOS STATE & ORS v. OJUKWU & ANOR (1986) LPELR-3186(SC) the Nigerian Constitution is founded on the rule of law, the primary meaning of which is that everything must be done according to law.

It means that government should be conducted within the framework of rules and principles restricting the use of discretionary power and authority.

When people resort to self-help or self-defence, it presupposes that there is a trust issue between them and the State. When the State fails to protect its citizens, they devise alternative means of protection.

The alternative means may be legal or illegal. The challenge here is that those who may assume leadership in the new arrangement may be the purveyors of criminality in the community.

Sometimes the community may empower them with weapons and other security paraphernalia. Occasionally, the community may be funding them. Sometimes they may do what the community wants.

At other times, they may stray back into criminality, and sometimes, when the challenge diminishes, it is difficult to retrieve weapons from them.

While commending the armed forces for putting their lives on the line and neutralising some of the security threats in the country, it is difficult to comprehend why insecurity is still expanding in the nation.

New terror groups are emerging, and old ones are gaining more territory. Is it that we are not spending correctly on acquiring modern equipment? Is it that the forces are not motivated? Is it that our strategies are faulty?

Is it that the local communities are complicit in the security challenges? Is it that some forces are interested in sustaining the continuation of the security conundrum in the country?

Whatever it is, we must not allow small armed groups to control and govern our local communities. Vigilantes should not replace the security agencies in maintaining law and order.

The government must adjust its security and governance strategies. Living in internally displaced persons camps is hazardous and brutal. Our people deserve to live in their respective communities in peace and security.

